LOGAN — The Wildcats of Logan certainly have a situation brewing and it will come down to the last game of the 2022 football season to determine whether they have the chance to advance into playoff competition.
If you were to look back to the middle of September while Logan was sitting at (4-0), one may not have concluded that things would turn out the way they have for the Wildcats.
Logan suffered their first loss of the season to a now top five ranked Winfield team. The week after that, the Wildcats fell into more misfortune by losing their starting quarterback Jaxon Cogar for the season due to an injury against a win against Nitro.
Logan had been impressive all through the season with an explosive offense and the ability to stretch the field unlike a lot of other teams.
The Wildcats now look to Junior Drew Berry, who was playing wide receiver and lining up on defense to take over the reins at quarterback for the remainder of the season
Berry started out by finishing the second half of the Nitro game and looked to be settled in quite well given he has had experience slinging the rock before.
His first real start was against the red-hot Scott Skyhawks (8-0) who have been sitting at the number one spot in Class AA for the past few weeks and came close to handing Scott a loss in a grueling 20-28 loss.
Drew eventually uncorked in a win against Liberty and threw for over 200 yards and four touchdowns. In Logan’s last three games, Berry has amounted 532 passing yards with seven touchdowns.
Now facing an even tougher late stretch after a concerning 48-7 loss against a big rivalry in the Chapmanville Tigers, the Wildcats showed no answer on offense and have lost two of their last three games. Logan now sits at (6-3) and desperately needs to win their last game to get into the postseason.
This week, head coach Gary Mullins looks to regather his Wildcat squad during a much-needed bye week. Berry will have two weeks to really get centered with his responsibilities against what will be a crucial game against Herbert Hoover to end the regular season.
The Huskie’s sit at (5-2) on the season, losing to Scott and Winfield the same as the Wildcats, but beating Chapmanville in a high scoring game. On Oct 28, they will face Poca (1-7).
The next two weeks will be vital in terms of preparation for Logan if they want to become successful on Nov. 4 against the Huskies. The Wildcats do not want a repeat of last year where they were the last team left out of the top 16 to get into the playoffs.