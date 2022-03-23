LOGAN – What can the Logan High School baseball team do for an encore?
How about win a second straight state championship.
The Wildcats certainly have the tools and personnel to do it.
Only two senior starters have been lost from last year's 29-6 state championship season in Tyler Fenwick and Corey Miller. A third player, shortstop/pitcher Jarron Glick, is sitting out for medical reasons.
Logan rolled to a 13-0 win over North Marion last June in the state finals to win the school's seventh overall state title.
Logan is looking for its first back-to-back state titles since 2000 and 2001.
The Wildcats are loaded again this season.
With plenty of pitching, hitting, defense and speed, Logan should be a tough team to handle.
“We have a lot of arms, a lot of talent and a lot of versatility,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “Hopefully we can put it all together by the end of April and going into May. That's when you have to be good. We do have a lot returning. We're looking for big things to happen this year. Last year was last year. I don't want to take anything away from last year. Those are memories that they will have the rest of their lives. This is a completely different year and this group has a lot of prove again. We can't live in the past and we must move forward and work hard.”
Back for the Wildcats is junior Dawson Maynard, the reigning Class AA State Player of the Year and the Cardinal Conference Player of the Year.
Maynard hit .385 last season with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 28 RBIs, and he was 5-0 on the mound with a 1.24 ERA and 57 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 39-2/3 innings.
Maynard is set to head up a deep pitching staff.
Several are back, including senior twin brothers Chad Burnette (4-1, 2.26 ERA, 26K) and Jared Burnette (2-1, 5.90 ERA, 16Ks.).
Left-hander Ryan Roberts is back on the hill as well. He went 1-1 last season with a 1.34 ERA with 27 strikeouts.
Right-hander Joey Canterbury was 3-0 last season with a 1.11 ERA and 21 K's in 12-2/3 innings of work.
Aiden Slack, Carson Kirk, Garrett Williamson, Konner Lowe and Korbin Bostic also saw a handful of innings on the mound in 2021 and are back. Lowe, a lefty, has battled arm troubles.
“Konner Lowe is coming off surgery. His arm is getting healthy and stronger,” Gertz said. “He's worked hard to get back. Our pitching staff should be just as strong, if not stronger than last year. Dawson Maynard will probably be our ace going in. I'll stack our staff up against anybody.”
Jake Ramey, lefty batter, is back as Logan's catcher. He hit .396 in 2021 with 26 RBIs, six doubles and a triple and was named All-State Honorable Mention.
“Jake is much stronger and has a better arm than before,” Gertz said. “He started every game last year except one. He's one of the best in the state. You usually don't have catchers hit around .400. We've had a couple with Jake and Z. Minnick.”
Conner Mullins, Slack and Canterbury are other options as backup catchers.
At first base, Lowe is back as Logan's starter. The lefty hit a hefty .410 last season with 29 RBIs and four doubles en route to being named Honorable Mention All-State.
“He's a heck of a hitter and a tremendous defender. He's got great hands,” Gertz said.
Canterbury and Mullins are tabbed as backups at first.
Williamson returns as the Wildcats' starting second baseman. He hit .344 last year with 26 RBIs and three triples and was another Honorable Mention All-State selection in 2021. Williamson can also play first base.
“We have a lot of options. These kids can play multiple positions,” Gertz said. “Garrett has a good arm and a good glove and he's probably the tallest second baseman in the state at 6-4.”
Over at shortstop, Carson Kirk is back. He batted .333 last season. Cole Blankenship is another option at short.
“Carson is coming off left shoulder surgery and we hope to have him back soon,” Gertz said. “He got hurt in the Poca game last fall in the football season. Carson is our fastest player and and good number nine hole hitter. With him hitting ninth and Korbin hitting first that generates a lot of speed and a lot of runs. Cole can play any of the infield and outfield spots.”
At third base, Maynard returns.
“He had a heck of year last season,” Gertz said. “He's a great hitter and a hard worker. He'll have a heck of a year.”
All three of Logan's starting outfielders are back with Roberts in left, Slack in center and Bostic in right. Slack hit .375 last season with 12 RBIs, six doubles and a triple.
“Ryan is a very good hitter and he's gotten stronger and bigger,” Gertz said. “He runs well and is one of our stronger kids. He's a very good hitter. Slack is a very good center fielder. He's a good hitter, has good speed and gets very good jumps. He throws real well too.”
Bostic, a First-Team All-State pick from last year and the leadoff man, batted .444 last season with one homer, 20 RBIs, four doubles and two triples.
“Bostic will also play in center. He's been hitting missiles,” Gertz said. “He's another kid who works very hard.”
Kirk and the Burnette's can also play in the outfield depending on who is pitching.
Glick, hit .267 last season with five RBIs and a double. As a pitcher, he was 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 33 K's.
Gertz said he hopes Glick is able to get a waiver and return in 2023.
“We have lot Jarron Glick for the year,” Gertz said. “Hopefully, he will get his final treatments and be back on the road to recovery to where he could get a hardship case and come back next season and finish off his career.”
The Wildcats once again play in a five-team sectional with Chapmanville, Scott, Wayne and Mingo Central. Logan beat the Tigers 9-1 in last year's sectional finals.
Logan again has a tough schedule.
The highlight is Logan's April 19-23 Spring Break trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., where the Wildcats are set to play in the Mingo Bay Classic.
–
2022 Logan High School
Baseball Schedule:
March 21: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
March 25: *at Winfield, TBA
March 26: Independence, 1 p.m.
March 28: *Poca, 7 p.m.
March 30: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
April 1: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
April 2: *Nitro, 1 p.m.
April 4: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
April 5: at Ripley, 7 p.m.
April 6: *at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
April 8: at Independence, 5:30 p.m.
April 12: *Scott, 7 p.m.
April 13: at Man, 7 p.m.
April 15: vs. TBA
April 16: vs. TBA
April 19: vs. McClancy, N.Y. (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 10 a.m.
April 20: vs. Georgetown, S.C. (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 5:30 p.m.
April 21: vs. Waccamaw, S.C. (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 5:30 p.m.
April 22: vs. TBA (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
April 23: vs. TBA (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
April 26: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
April 27: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
April 28: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
April 29: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
April 30: Spring Valley, 1 p.m.
May 2: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
May 3: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
May 4: Man, 7 p.m.
May 5: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
May 6: Ripley, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game