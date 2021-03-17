LOGAN – The Logan/Chapmanville high school boys' basketball series has been rather one-sided in recent years.
In the Tigers' five-year run, en route to two Class AA state championships, last year's 22-2 COVID-shortened season and five straight sectional and regional titles, the Orange and Black posted a 10-1 mark over Logan, a team which once dominated over them.
During that run was three straight wins over Logan in the Class AA sectional finals, including last year's victory atop a snowy Miner Mountain at Mingo Central High School.
However, on Tuesday night, Logan gained a measure of revenge as the Class AAA No. 8-ranked Wildcats rolled to an easy 68-42 win over the rebuilding and youthful Tigers before a smallish and scattered crowd at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Logan (3-3) dominated the game from the opening minutes, racing out to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter and never looking back. Chapmanville dropped to 1-3 on the season with the loss.
“We played well to start the game,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “We've done really well this year early in the games. We have to try to find a way to continue that throughout the games. The game got a little out of hand early in the second quarter and we kind of cruised but we need to do a better job at being crisp and playing good basketball throughout the game no matter what the score is.”
It was the Wildcats' second straight win on their home floor over the Tigers. Last year, Logan split with Chapmanville during the regular season, beating the Cats 72-61 on its home court, ending Chapmanville's long in-state winning streak of 54 games going back three seasons. The Tigers would rebound with a 60-55 win at home over Logan and later would defeat CRHS 57-51 in the sectional championship game.
Plenty of Wildcats contributed to the win on Tuesday night.
Jarron Glick led the way, tossing in 22 points and hitting on a pair of 3-pointers.
Scotty Browning, making a start, also broke into double digits in scoring with 11 points.
Garrett Williamson and Aiden Slack tallied seven points apiece, while Mitchell Hainer and Landon Adkins netted six each.
Trey Brown hit a 3-pointer and finished with three points on the night. Corey Townsend, Derrick Browning and Cole Blankenship tallied two points each.
Browning and Adkins have stepped up for the Wildcats.
“Scotty has been playing really well,” Green said. “He obviously can score but I think he's effort on the defensive end has been as good as I've ever seen it. It's something that I talked about with him going into the season. We know he can score but we need him to buy into it defensively and he's been doing that so far. Landon is a big, physical guy and plays extremely hard. He's slowly starting to grasp some of the concepts that we do. He's going to be a really good player and key player for us going down the stretch and he's only going to continue to get better and better.”
Isiah Smith scored 11 points to lead CRHS. He was the only Tiger to reach double digits in scoring.
Isaac Butcher and Zion Blevins had seven points each. Hunter Jeffrey had four, Sam Leslie three, Colton Craddock two and Devin Workman one.
Logan's Cameron Hensley and Chapmanville's Brody Dalton did not play.
The Tigers were just 5 of 13 from the free throw line. Logan hit on 12 of 19 of its foul shots.
Logan led 48-26 after three quarters and led by as many as 26 points, the game's final score.
The Wildcats wasted no time in burying the Tigers early.
After a Hainer bucket and a Glick 3 it was 5-0 Logan only a minute and a half into the game.
Glick later completed an old-fashioned three-point play, then it was Slack and Browning who hit back-to-back corner 3s as Logan led 16-5 with 3:06 to go in the first quarter.
Glick finished off the quarter with another trey with 50 ticks to go as Logan led 23-5 after one quarter of play.
Chapmanville never recovered.
The onslaught continued in the second quarter.
Browning scored on a lefty drive down the lane to make it 29-9 with 4:51 remaining until halftime, forcing and irate CRHS coach Brad Napier to call timeout.
The Tigers cut it to 29-13 with a Butcher putback but the Wildcats were able to outscore Chapmanville 6-1 the rest of the stanza to grab a commanding 35-14 halftime lead.
The Cats then coasted in the second half.
Logan was able to bounce back from a couple of tough losses to Class AA No. 1 Poca (61-48) and Class AAAA South Charleston (51-44).
“It was a real good sign to bounce back,” Green said. “We were not blown out and we were in some tough games and had chances to win especially that South Charleston game. I wasn't very happy when I left the gym but after I got a chance to watch the film I felt better about it.”
The two teams are scheduled to play the second and final meeting during the abbreviated 2021 season on April 15 at Chapmanville in the regular season finale.
The rivals will not meet this year in the post-season since the two are in different classifications this year. Logan jumped to Class AAA this season in the WVSSAC's new four-class format and will battle Lincoln County, Scott and Wayne in its new sectional. Chapmanville's joins Mingo Central and Liberty-Raleigh in its new Class AA sectional.
Logan is scheduled to return to action with Thursday's road game at Wayne. LHS then hosts Lincoln County on March 23 and plays host to Nitro on March 25.
The Tigers host Mingo Central on Wednesday, then have three straight road games – Friday at Winfield, March 23 at Scott and March 25 at Sissonville.
On hand in the crowd at Tuesday night's game was a trio of former Chapmanville All-State players in Obinna Killen, Devin Collins and Andrew Shull. Killen and Collins are teammates at Marshall University. Shull plays for the University of Rio Grande.