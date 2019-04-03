The bats came alive for the Logan High School baseball team team on Monday at Lincoln County as the Class AA No. 7-ranked Wildcats crushed the Panthers 12-3 at Hamlin.
Logan had a 15-hit attack, winning its third straight game and improving to 6-2 on the season with the non-conference victory.
The Wildcats led just 4-3 after four innings but plated two in the top of the fifth, five in the sixth and one more in the seventh to turn the game into a rout.
Lincoln County also committed six errors in the game to Logan's three.
Braydon McClung, Dawson Beckett and Peyton Branham all had three hits each to lead Logan. Branham drove in two runs, while McClung and Beckett had one RBI apiece. Beckett and Branham each had a double, while McClung rapped out a double and a triple.
Dorian Keene added a single and three RBIs. Michael Hall and Trent Orso had one hit and one RBI each. Lane Harmon also had a hit for the Cats.
Branham was the starting and winning pitcher for Logan, going five innings and giving up three runs (one earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Harmon then tossed the last two innings of scoreless ball, fanning four and walking two.
The Panthers had seven hits for the game.
Logan was scheduled to play at Poca on Tuesday night. The Wildcats then begin a 10-game home stand on Thursday as Herbert Hoover comes to town for a 7 p.m. contest at Logan's Roger Gertz Field.
After taking on Hoover, Logan hosts Nitro on Friday, April 5, weather permitting, and Chapmanville on April 9. Scheduled home games against Charleston Catholic, Westside, Wayne, Winfield, five-time defending state champion Bridgeport, Sissonville and Lincoln County follow.
The next scheduled away game is April 23 at Wayne.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.