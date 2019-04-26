The Logan High School baseball team's up and down season continued as the Wildcats pounded on Wayne, 12-4, on Tuesday on the road, then were blanked 7-0 at home on Wednesday by Class AA No. 8-ranked Sissonville.
Logan stands at 10-8 overall and 5-7 in the Cardinal Conference.
In the victory over Wayne, the Wildcats outhit the Pioneers 16-10, using a four-run third inning to grab a 5-0 lead.
Logan added another run in the fifth, five more in in the sixth and another in the seventh.
Lane Harmon pitched the win for the Wildcats, going five innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Freshman Jared Burnette then tossed the last two innings, yielding an unearned run with three strikeouts.
Dawson Beckett, Carson Kirk and Korbin Bostic each doubled for the Wildcats. Bostic was 3-for-4, while Kirk went 3-for-5 with one run batted in. Beckett was 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
Senior center fielder Michael Hall was 2-for-4 hitting in the No. 9 slot.
Third baseman Braydon McClung, second baseman Connor McGrew and Harmon each had a hit and two RBIs.
Peyton Branham had a single and one RBI. Trent Orso also had a hit.
"It was a good solid game by everyone," Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. "Lane Harmon and Jared Burnette threw the ball well and we swung the bats better than we have this season."
Wayne, struggling through an uncharacteristically poor season, dropped to 2-18 on the season. The Pioneers also lost 10-9 at Mingo Central on Wednesday and are 1-10 in league play. Wayne was last year's Class AA state runner-ups but were hit hard by graduation.
On Wednesday at Logan's Roger E. Gertz Field it was a different story as Logan managed just one hit in the shutout loss to Sissonville.
Logan committed seven errors in the game. The Wildcats had three errors against Wayne, giving them 10 over the two-day span.
Sissonville scored all seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie.
McClung was the starting and losing pitcher. He lasted 4 1/3 innings and allowed seven unearned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
Branham and freshman Chad Burnette pitched in relief. Branham fanned four in 1 2/3 innings of work. Burnette had one strikeout in one inning.
Hall had Logan's only hit, a double.
"We made seven errors and four in the fifth inning," Gertz said. "Braydon pitches super but allowed seven unearned runs in the fifth because we couldn't catch it or throw it. Tonight, defensively it was embarrassing. Take nothing away from their pitcher. He was as good as we've seen all year."
The Indians improved to 16-4, 7-3 with the win.
Logan was scheduled to host Westside on Thursday night. The Cats are slated to host Belfry, Kentucky on Friday at 7 p.m., weather permitting. Logan plays host to No. 3-ranked Scott on Saturday at 1 p.m. and then hosts county rival Man on Monday before heading to play at its other county rival, Chapmanville Regional, on Tuesday, April 30.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com