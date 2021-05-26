CHAPMANVILLE — The Class AA No. 4-ranked Logan High School baseball team made it a sweep over the county rival Chapmanville Tigers with Monday’s 16-1 blowout win over the Tigers at Chapmanville’s Ted Ellis Field.
Logan, which improved to 15-4 overall and 8-2 in the Cardinal Conference, had beaten the Tigers, 8-2, just five days before on May 20.
Chapmanville fell to 7-18, 2-10 with the loss, dropping its fourth straight game.
Logan wasted no time on Monday, plating four runs in the top of the first and six more in the second to take a commanding 10-0 lead. The Wildcats added six more in the fourth. CRHS scored its only run in the bottom of the fifth.
Logan outhit the Tigers 13-2, led by Dawson Maynard who went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI.
Garrett Williamson was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in.
Korbin Bostic was 2-for-3, while Konnor Lowe was 2-for-2 with two runs knocked in.
Tyler Fenwick, Carson Kirk and Ryan Roberts each had a hit and two RBIs. Jarron Glick also singled.
Brock Dalton had a double and Will Kirkendoll a single for CRHS. Evan Plumley drove in Chapmanville’s only run with a sacrifice fly.
Fenwick was the starting and winning pitcher for the Wildcats. He lasted three innings and allowed no runs on one hit with six strikeouts and three walks.
Jared Burnette and Roberts each pitched an inning in relief. Burnette fanned two and Roberts one.
Kirkendoll started for the Tigers and took the loss. He allowed 10 runs (four earned) on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings of work. Trey Butcher, Andrew Farley and Ian Plumley pitched in relief.
The Wildcats were slated to host Man and Wayne on Tuesday. Logan hosts Scott on Wednesday, May 26, heads to Herbert Hoover on May 27 and hosts Independence on May 28.
Chapmanville was set to host Poca on May 25 before playing host to Van on Wednesday. CRHS plays at Buffalo on May 27 and at Poca on May 28.
LOGAN 8, CHAPMANVILLE 2: Logan used a five-run third inning to break open Thursday’s game with county rival Chapmanville in an 8-2 win over the Tigers on Thursday at Logan High School’s Roger E. Gertz Field.
The Wildcats tacked on another run in the fourth and two more in the fifth. CRHS plated its only two runs in the top of the seventh.
Aiden Slack was 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs to lead Logan. Konnor Lowe was 2-for-4 with a double. Garrett Williamson was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Carson Kirk was 2-for-3 with a triple.
Jake Ramey and Dawson Maynard rapped out doubles for the Wildcats. Korbin Bostic had a triple. Maynard drove in two runs, while Bostic had one RBI.
Tyler Fenwick and Corey Miller added singles.
Logan outhit Chapmanville 13-5 in the game. The Tigers committed five errors to none for the Cats.
Pitcher Evan Plumley was 2-for-2 with two RBIs to pace the Chapmanville offense. Jacob Topping, Will Kirkendoll and Trey Butcher each had hits.
Jarron Glick was the starting and winning pitcher for Logan. He allowed two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over six innings. Miller pitched the last inning, striking out one and allowing no runs on one hit.
Plumley was tagged with the loss. He lasted 4 1/3 innings and yielded eight earned runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Andrew Farley tossed the last 1 2/3 innings, fanning two and walking one while allowing no runs on one hit.