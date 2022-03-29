LOGAN – The Logan High School baseball team improved on 3-0 on the season as the Wildcats ripped the Poca Dots 12-0 on Monday night in the home opener at Logan's Roger E. Gertz Field.
Logan pitchers Korbin Bostic, Garrett Williamson and Aiden Slack combined to toss a one-hitter on the mound for the Wildcats.
Bostic was the starter and winning as he fired three innings and allowed no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk.
Williamson and Slack then each notched one scoreless inning apiece. Williamson fanned two and Slack struck out three.
Logan pushed seven runs across in the first inning and coasted, adding three runs in the third and two in the fourth.
The Wildcats had nine hits in the win.
Dawson Maynard was 2 for 2 at the plate with three RBIs. Jake Ramey was 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. Carson Kirk was 2 for 2.
Cole Blankenship and Chase Hatfield each had a hit and two RBIs. Jared Burnette also had a hit.
The Cats are slated to host Sissonville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Logan then hosts Winfield on Friday at 7.
LOGAN 8, WINFIELD 0: The Logan baseball team improved to 2-0 on the season with Friday night's 8-0 Cardinal Conference win at Winfield.
Logan DH Jared Burnette and catcher Jake Ramey were each 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs. Dawson Maynard went 2 for 4.
Garrett Williamson was 1 for 2 with a run batted in. Aiden Slack, Cole Blankenship and Carson Kirk all had one hit each. Slack's hit was a triple. Ramey, Maynard and Blankenship all doubled.
Joey Canterbury was Logan's starting and winning pitcher. He tossed five innings and allowed no runs on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Chad Burnette fired the last two innings and yielded no runs on four hits with 7 K's and three issued walks.
Logan led 1-0 through five but was able to plate five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to break open a close game.
The Generals dropped to 5-2 on the season with the loss.
CHAPMANVILLE 5, SCOTT 4: The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team upped its mark to 2-1 on the season with Monday night's 5-4 win over rival Scott at Chapmanville's Ted Ellis Field.
Down 4-1, the Tigers plated four runs in the bottom of the firth, then held the Skyhawks scoreless the rest of the win to pick up the win.
Andrew Farley was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Chapmanville. Brody Dalton and Tyson Thompson each had a hit and an RBI. Trey Butcher, Will Kirkendall and Jacob Topping had one hit each.
Scott outhit Chapmanville 9-7.
Luke Knight, Dylan Grant and Brady Carrico had two hits each for Scott. Both of Knight's hits were doubles. Griffin Miller also had a double.
Topping was the Tigers' starter. He struck out seven over 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. Dalton pitched the last 2 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, falling two.
Hunter Null was the starting and losing pitcher for the Skyhawks. He went six innings and allowed five unearned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
The Tigers were slated to play at Nitro on Tuesday night. CRHS plays at Man on Wednesday and takes on Lincoln County on Friday and St. Albans on Saturday at Scott's McDonald's Classic tourney.
SISSONVILLE 6, CHAPMANVILLE 2: The Chapmanville baseball team lost 6-2 to Sissonville on Friday night at the Tigers' Ted Ellis Field.
Brody Dalton was 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Chapmanville.
Trey Butcher and Will Kirkendall added hits for the Tigers.
Kirkendall was Chapmanville's starting pitcher. He allowed four earns runs on four hits and struck out three over 2 2/3 innings. He walked five.
Andrew Farley and Ian Plumley pitched in relief. Farley gave up one earned run on one hit with four strikeouts and four walks in a three-inning worksheet.
Plumley hurled 1/3 of an inning and walked two.
Chapmanville's home game with Capital on Saturday was canceled due to poor weather.
MAN 18, TOLSIA 0: Man rolled to an 18-0 win at Tolsia on Thursday night.
The Billies plated 10 runs in the second inning and finished with 17 hits.
Caleb Blevins was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs for Man. Colton Miller, Brady Hall-Montgomery, Drake Veres and Brayden Compton all had two hits each.
Preston Blankenship was the starting and winning pitcher for Man. He went two innings, allowing no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk. Caleb Blevins tossed the final inning in relief.
Brian Ekers took the loss for Tolsia.
MAN 17, MINGO CENTRAL 0: The Man High School baseball team upped its record to 2-0 on the season with a 17-0 blowout win over Mingo Central on Tuesday, March 22 at Man's William C. Tootie Carter Field.
Man was led by Brady Hall-Montgomery, who was 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs.
The Hillbillies put up seven runs in the fourth inning. Colton Miller, Jace Adkins, Caleb Vance, Preston Blankenship. Hall-Montgomery and Bo Thompson all drove in runs during the frame.
Braxton Messer and Cam Gerace combined to pitch the shutout win on the mound for Man. Messer allowed two hits over 4-2/3 innings with 11 strikeouts. Gerace then got the last out coming out of the bullpen.
Aiden Dove was saddled with the loss for MCHS. He allowed 11 runs on five hits over three innings.
Tyler Mitchem had a hit for the Miners.
Gavyn Cline stole three bases for Man.
SOFTBALL
CHAPMANVILLE 6, POCA 0: Chloe Murphy fired a no-hitter and Brooke Christian hit a two-run homer as Chapmanville blanked Poca 6-0 on the road on Thursday night.
Murphy struck out 14 batters and walked two in a seven-inning worksheet.
Erica Sigmon was 2 for 4 for the Lady Tigers (2-2). Murphy helped her cause as she was 2 for 4 with a double.
Baylee Belcher, Erin Adkins, Claire Dingess and MiKayla Tomblin all had singles. Ashleigh Mahon rapped out a double.
Emma Muncy had a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly.
CRHS is slated to host Scott on Wednesday at 5 p.m., before hosting the annual Lady Tigers Invitational this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
LOGAN 12, BELFRY, KY. 2: The Logan High School softball team won its first game of the season with a 12-2 victory at home over Belfry, Ky., on Friday.
No further information was available on the game.
Logan (1-5) was set to host Mingo Central on Tuesday and host Man on Wednesday and Lincoln County on Thursday.
WINFIELD 4, CHAPMANVILLE 1: Chapmanville lost 4-1 on Wednesday night on the road.
Brooke Christian had a double for the Lady Tigers. Erica Sigmon and Emma Muncy each singled.
Chloe Murphy pitched for Chapmanville and struck out eight with no walks.
Kennedy Dean and Georgia Moulder hit homers for Winfield. Kristen Hensley and Maci Boggess also had hits.
MAN 3, WYOMING EAST 1: The Man softball team opened its season with a 3-1 win at Wyoming East on Tuesday, March 22.
Morgan Cooper pitched the complete game win for the Lady Billies, hurling seven innings and allowing just one run on three hits with 13 strikeouts and four walks.
Man scored two runs in the top of the second to take a 2-0 lead.
Wyoming East scored one run in the fourth and the Lady Billies added an insurance run in the fifth.
Man outhit the Warriors 5-3.
Baylee Muncy led the way for Man as she was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Ashlee Tomblin had a hit and an RBI. Kirsten Ellis and Kalilla Collins each had a hit. Kaleigh Hicks also drove in a run.