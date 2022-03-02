Wildcats roll past Panthers in regular season finale By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Mar 2, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Class AAA No. 2-ranked Logan High School boys’ basketball team went to Hamlin on Saturday and breezed past the Lincoln County Panthers, 73-43, in the regular season finale.It was just two days before the two teams met on Monday in Logan in the sectional tournament opener.Jackson Tackett led Logan’s balanced attack with 12 points and five rebounds.Scotty Browning contributed 11 points, two boards and three assists.Garrett Williamson tossed in 11 points and also had eight rebounds and nine assists.Julius Clansy also broke into double digits with 11 points and three boards.Jaxon Cogar finished with nine points, seven rebounds and one assist.Aiden Slack had seven points and eight boards. Derrick Browning had four points and one board for Logan.Chance Maynard contribued four points and two boards.Chase Maynard had two points and two rebounds.Cole Blankenship and Gabe Workman each had two boards.Cameron B/evins and Jackson Sanders led Lincoln County with 11 points each. Sawyer Tomblin had 10.Logan trailed the Panthers 18-16 after one quarter, but led 39-26 at the half and 54-35 after three.The Wildcats wre 31 of 61 shooting for the game from the floor, including 5 of 15 from 3-point land. Logan was 9 of 13 from the free throw line.The Panthers made 15 of 43 field goals and 6 of 18 from 3-point territory. LC was 4 of 7 from the foul line. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView