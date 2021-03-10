The Logan High School boys’ basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season with Monday’s 84-47 shellacking of Sissonville on the road in Cardinal Conference action.
Logan, now 2-0 in the Cardinal, was led by Jarron Glick’s 14 points.
Cameron Hensley added 12 points and Aiden Slack 11.
Dylan Griffith tallied a game-high 16 points to pace the Indians (0-2).
Logan is scheduled to return to the hardwood with Thursday’s home opener against Poca. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena. The Wildcats then play at South Charleston on March 13 and host county rival Chapmanville on March 16. Logan then plays at Wayne on March 18 and at Man on March 19.
Logan was ranked No. 6 in the state in the Class AAA preseason poll.
The Dots, Thursday’s opponent, was No. 1 in Class AA.
CAPITAL 66, LOGAN 59: Logan dropped its first game of the season on Saturday night to Class AAAA Capital in a 66-59 loss to the Cougars in the Par Mar Stores Classic at George Washington High School in Charleston.’
Anthony Hersh poured in 27 points and Maki Cary added 14 for Capital (2-0). Elijah Poore tossed in 10 points.
Garrett Williamson led Logan with a 20-point effort. Jarron Glick had 12 and Scott Browning 11.