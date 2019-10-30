LOGAN — Pride will be on the line on Friday night as two struggling teams in Logan and Wayne are scheduled to meet each other.
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at Wayne High School’s Pioneer Field.
Logan is 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the Cardinal Conference, while winless Wayne is 0-8, 0-7.
The Wildcats are coming off a 48-26 loss at home to county rival Chapmanville, while the Pioneers lost 42-18 at Sissonville.
The Indians (5-3) dominated Wayne last week. rushing for 333 yards on just 25 attempts.
Wayne got on the board at the 10:21 mark of the second quarter when Aaron Adkins scored from 12 yards out. A 32-yard run by Carl Sanchez on fourth down extended the drive.
Preston Childs also scored on a 3-yard run which cut the deficit to 21-12. Then it was Wayne’s Hayden Nelson who picked up a Sissonville fumble, racing to the end zone from 60 yards out to pull the Pioneers to within 21-18 with 1:28 left in the half.
It was all Indians after that as Sissonville led 28-18 at the half and then tacked on two second half touchdowns to pull away.
Childs led the Pioneers with 88 yards on 14 carries. He gained 59 on his final carry late in the fourth quarter. Ethan Bowens added 64 yards on 16 carries. QB Gunner Harmon completed 2 of 6 passes for 12 yards.
Dawson Maynard, Jordan Hayes, Kolton Goldie and Corey Townsend scored touchdowns last week for Logan.
Last week’s statistics were unavailable.
Logan is searching for its first win over Wayne since 1943.
Wayne, which beat Logan 46-8 last season, have beaten the Wildcats the last 10 meetings dating back to 2002.
The 2002 game, which was won 36-30 by the Pioneers. was the first time Logan played Wayne since the World War II era in 1943. Logan toppled the Pioneers, 25-0, in the ‘43 meeting.
Logan beat Wayne every year from 1938-43.
The series dates all the way back to 1928 as the Wildcats defeated the Pioneers, 12-6, in the first meeting.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.