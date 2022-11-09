LOGAN — The Logan Wildcats had a rollercoaster ride of a football season.
The Wildcats finished the season with a (6-4) record and inched into the Class AA No. 16 spot in the 2022 playoffs.
This is only the eighth time in school history that Logan’s football team has made the playoffs, and head coach Gary Mullins is ready for the opportunity.
The first half of the year for the Wildcats was picture perfect.
To begin this season, Logan matched up with their cross-county rival and secured their first win against the Man Hillbillies (7-3). It was not the flashiest of all games, but Logan edged out with 20-7 score.
Finally, Logan’s offensive potential exploded in week two against Sissonville (2-8). The Wildcats and their passing game were on point as they cruised passed the Indians with a score of 48-6. Without slowing down, the Wildcats swiftly took care of the Wayne Pioneers (4-6) in week three with a 31-7 win.
Poca (2-8) was the test for week four which the Wildcats passed with ease. Logan was in nonstop scoring mode against the Dots and came away with a 49-20 victory. The Wildcats proved to be on the right path given their undefeated path to 4-0, but this would come to an end in week five against the Winfield Generals (8-1). The Generals have been one of the state’s top teams and the Wildcats were able to hold them to only 29 points in a 29-7 loss in Winfield. This would be the lowest amount of points Winfield would score all year.
To make matters worse, the Wildcats suffered a major blow by losing their quarterback, Jaxon Cogar for the rest of the season due to an injury against their 17- 6 win in week six against Nitro (3-7).
Logan then had an intense battle with another ranked team in the Scott Skyhawks (9-1). Drew Berry was now the man in charge at quarterback for the Wildcats and almost led them to a stunning comeback victory over the then undefeated Skyhawks. Scott saved the day with a late game interception that interrupted a sure scoring drive that could have potentially tied the game. The Wildcats fell in Madison by a score of 28-20.
The Wildcats rebounded from their heartbreaking loss to Scott with a nice 36-14 win over the Liberty Raiders (3-7) in week eight.
At this point of the season, Logan was one win away from securing a guarenteed spot in the playoffs. Their next game in week nine was a giant rivalry match against the Chapmanville Tigers (7-3). Chapmanville was able to start and finish this game on top from every aspect of the game. Logan had no answers for what the Tigers were able to do on offense, and the Wildcats fell by a score of 49-7.
Ending the year, the Wildcats would have liked to have gotten that seventh win, but it was not meant to be for coach Mullins and his crew. In week 10 the Wildcats could not get much going against Herbert Hoover (7-2). The Huskies capitalized on a beat and battered Wildcat team with a 56-14 win in Logan.
Even though the Tigers did not get that seventh win on their record, they still managed to secure the 16th spot in double-A and will advance to the playoffs. From coach Mullin’s perspective, his biggest takeaway from this regular season was strength.
“We have got to get stronger.” said Mullins. “The weight room will be a giant emphasis for next year if we want to continue to progress.”