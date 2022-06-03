CHARLESTON — Top-seeded Logan and No. 3 seeded Fairmont Senior took care of business in Thursday's Class AA semifinals and will meet up with a state championship on the line at Power Park on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Wildcats (27-8) drubbed No. 4 seed Shady Spring 10-1 in the opening game of the tournament as they seek to win back-to-back state titles and their eight state championship in program history.
In the 2021 state tournament Logan squeaked by Herbert Hoover with a 5-4 walk-off win in the semis and then picked up a mercy-rule win in championship as they blasted North Marion 13-0.
Wildcat head coach Kevin Gertz said that he felt like his team played much more relaxed against Shady Spring than they did against Hoover in their opening round game a season ago.
"If you look back to last year we played Hoover in the semis and it was tight," Gertz said. " We were tight...We came out all bright eyed and they struggled to execute. But when we got that win and moved on to North Marion they stayed relaxed and executed like we always do. I think that carried into this year, we came here and we had played here...It's a huge advantage. Our kids were relaxed, it was just like playing a home game."
The Wildcats are set up nicely in terms of pitching as he has a total of seven high quality arms available to throw in the championship if needed. Only ace Dawson Maynard is not available after he threw 94 pitches over five two hit innings in the win over Shady.
"We've got two outstanding lefties (Ryan Roberts and Konner Lowe) and an outstanding righty (Jared Burnette) available," Gertz said after the semifinal win over Shady. "Chad (Burnette) threw the ball great tonight and he'll be available as he was under 30 pitches today. Garrett Williamson has thrown the ball great. Aiden Slack has thrown the ball great. And Korbin Bostic hasn't thrown in a while but at the beginning of the year before he got hurt he was one of our best pitchers. So we'll have seven arms ready to go."
Bostic had the big swing in the win over the Tigers as he belted a two-run homer to deep right field while Lowe picked up where he left off a season ago at Power Park as he went 3-4 at the plate with two doubles and five RBIs.
Fairmont Senior (22-9) defeated No. 2 seed Robert C. Byrd 7-4 in the second semifinal matchup on Thursday night as they attempt to win the football, boys basketball, and baseball state championships in the same calendar season.
They rode a complete game performance from junior pitcher Mayson Jack as he allowed just three hits over seven innings pitched and threw only 80 pitches.
The Polar Bears are looking to win their first baseball state title in school history.