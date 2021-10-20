LOGAN — Playing a tough schedule is always the norm for the Logan High School basketball team.
The upcoming 2021-22 round ball season is certainly on par with that as the Wildcats are set to play a challenging schedule.
Many games highlight the slate for Logan, which finished 14-5 in the delayed and abbreviated 2021 basketball season.
It will also be the final year of the two-year pilot four-class system in West Virginia. The Wildcats completed at the Class AAA level last season, eventually falling 56-53 at home to Winfield in the one of the two Region 4 co-finals and leaving Logan one win short of the state tournament.
Logan has single games this season scheduled against 4A Capital, South Charleston and old rival Beckley Woodrow Wilson.
After opening up the season on Dec. 14 against Scott. Logan then is set to play North Marion and Class AAA defending state champion Shady Spring Dec. 17-18 in the King Coal Classic at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Normally the two-day event is held in late January, but it was moved up to late December last year. It was then canceled as the basketball season was delayed until March.
Logan is set to play Shady Spring another time on Jan. 18 on the road. The Tigers won last year’s 3A state title with a 55-43 win over Wheeling Central, closing out at 15-2 on the campaign.
The Wildcats also have a home-and-away series with Class AAA sectional rival Lincoln County. The Wildcats defeated the Panthers 46-44 in last year’s sectional title game.
In addition, Logan has a home-and-away series against Mingo Central and a single game vs. Fairmont Senior.
Within the Cardinal Conference, the Wildcats have home-and-away series against Chapmanville, Wayne and Scott and single games vs. Nitro, Poca, Winfield. Herbert Hoover and Sissonville.
Poca, 13-5 last year, were the Class AA state runner-ups last year. The Dots lost 50-47 to Williamstown in the finals.
The Wildcats have plenty of returning players back from last year’s team.
Senior guard Jarron Glick is back. He averaged 15.9 points per game last season for the Wildcats and was named Class AAA All-State Second-Team. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest. Glick was 79 of 159 shooting from the floor for 50% from 2-point range and hit 17 of 38 from 3-point land for 45%.
His best game was a 31-point performance in the Herbert Hoover game where he made six 3s. He also had a 22-point effort against Chapmanville and a 19-point, 12-rebound game vs. Man. In addition, he scored 20 points at Mingo Central and had a 19-point game at Wayne.
Glick had a health scare recently as he had a tumor removed from his brain. His status is not known for the upcoming season.
Also back for Logan is Class AAA All-State Honorable Mention pick Garrett Williamson.
Williamson, a 6-2 junior point guard, averaged 11.8 points per game last season. He also checked in at 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Williamson made 61 of 126 shots from two for 48% and hit on 33% of his 3-point shots, sinking 11 of 33 attempts.
Williamson’s best game was a 21-point, 12-rebound game against Capital. He also had a double-double performance with 17 points and 10 rebounds against Lincoln County. Other double-doubles came against Scott,. Winfield and Wayne.
In Logan’s win over Lincoln County in the sectional finals at home, Williamson hit the game-winning jumper with three seconds to go. He tallied 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals in that game.
Both Glick and Williamson were named First-Team All-Cardinal Conference last year.
Also back for Logan is Scotty Browning, a guard, who hit game-winning buzzer-beating shots last year against Nitro and Scott.
Returning as well is Aiden Slack. Both Browning and Slack were All-Conference picks a year ago as well.
2021-22 Logan High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule:
Dec. 14: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17: North Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 18: Shady Spring, TBA
Dec. 31: Capital, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 8: at Beckley Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 11: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: *at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: *at Poca, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7: at Fairmont Senior, TBA
Feb. 9: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game
