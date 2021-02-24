After two delays to the start of the high school basketball team the Logan High School Wildcats are like a big group of caged animals.
They are ready to go.
The Cats are ready to play.
Barring any further delays, Logan is scheduled to tip off the 2021 season and it’s 18-game schedule on March 5 at Scott.
The Wildcats, back up to a Class AAA school this season, are then scheduled to host 4A Capital on March 6, before playing at Sisonville on March 8 in a Cardinal Conference game. The Cats then host league foe Poca on March 11, play at 4A South Charleston on March 13 and then host county rival and conference opponent Chapmanville on March 16.
Logan has 10 Cardinal Conference games on the slate and eight non-league contests.
In addition to Capital and South Charleston, the Wildcats have home-and-away series against Class A county rival Man and 2A teams Lincoln County and Mingo Central.
Within the league, Logan has home-and-away series against Chapmanville and Scott, a pair of rival teams.
The regular season finale is set for April 15 at Chapmanville.
Logan is then set to play in its sectional tournament. Scott, Wayne and Lincoln County are Logan’s new rivals in Class AAA Region 4 Section 2. Logan had been in a six-team Class AA sectional with Scott, Man, Chapmanville, Mingo Central and Lincoln County the last four seasons.
Logan is coming off a 16-8 season from last year.
The 2019-20 season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the regional co-championship round as the Wildcats were set to play at Poca.
Logan had lost to Chapmanville Regional, 57-51, in the Class AA sectional finals and falling to the Tigers in the championship game for a third straight year.
The Wildcats, however, felt good about their chances in the regional co-finals where Logan was scheduled to play at Poca.
Logan was hoping to beat the Dots, avenge the loss to Poca in the 2019 regional tourney, and advance to Charleston and the state tournament for the first time in many years.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March and the season was first delayed, then canceled, as the state tournament was never played.
Logan, led last season by all-time leading scorer and senior David Early (now playing at Marshall University), closed out the incomplete season and its unfinished business was never realized.
Top returning Wildcat players include: Mitchell Hainer; Garrett Williamson; Aiden Slack; Jarron Glick; Carson Kirk; Trey Brown; Cameron Hensley and others.
Hainer averaged 14 points a game last season and is Logan’s top returning scorer.
“Mitch is a senior and he’s got a ton of experience,” Logan coach Zach Green said in an earlier interview. “He has started games since he was a freshman. He was our second-leading scorer last year. He averaged 13-14 points a game. We still have a really young roster so he’s going to bring a lot of experience. He was First-Team All-Conference last year and was an All-State player.”
Logan saw an glimpse of Hainer’s role early in the season last year when Early was still ineligible following his transfer back to LHS from Beckley Prep.
“In games that David Early did not play last year he averaged about 19 points a game in those four games. He really assumed that top scoring role for us in those games,” Green said.
Hainer can play any position on the floor and has 3-point range on his jump shot.
“His strengths are his scoring ability and his versatility,” Green said. “He can really put the ball in the basket. He gives us versatility at 6-5 and 210 pounds. He’s filled out and he’s matured. He can play at all three levels. He can score inside. He has really good ball skills. He can also play on the perimeter and he shoots the 3-ball pretty well.”
The Cats bring back much of their youthful talent and energy from last year’s squad.
Williamson, a sophomore starter, is back. He had a strong freshman year for the Wildcats.
“He started at point guard and had a tremendous season,” Green said of Williamson. “He kind of flew under the radar last year. He averaged five points, three assists and three rebounds and had a three-to-one assists to turnover ratio. He plays with a high level IQ and is probably the hardest worker that I have. We are really excited about his progression and what he is able to do next year.”
Slack (6-2), a sophomore, and Glick (6-4), a junior are other starters back.
“Slack is 6-2, long and athletic and does a lot for us on both ends,” Green said. “I think he’s going to have a really good season. Glick has grown to about 6-4 now. He was probably one of our better defenders last season. He led us in 3-point percentage as well at about 39 percent. He can really shoot it.”
Logan hopes to make another post-season run.
“Obviously, our goal is to win the sectional and host a home regional game,” Green said. “That’s something that we haven’t done in the last four years. That’s one of our goals every year. Scott lost a lot of talent but they do have a lot of good, young players. Lincoln County I don’t think loses anyone from last year’s team. They were in and out of the top 10 last year. I’m not sure that it will be the level that we saw the last four years but this sectional will indeed be very competitive. We have to get to work and start preparing for those guys.”
2021 Logan High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule:
March 5: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
March 6: Capital, 7:30 p.m.
March 8: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
March 11: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.
March 13: at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
March 16: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
March 18: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
March 19: at Man, 7:30 p.m.
March 23: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
March 25: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
March 29: Man, 7:30 p.m.
March 31: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
April 2: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
April 3: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
April 6: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
April 7: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
April 10: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
April 15: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game