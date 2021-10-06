LOGAN — Heading into Week 7 of the regular season, all games are now critical for any playoff hopeful teams.
That wouldn’t hold any truer than this Friday night as Logan and Scott are set to clash in a big Class AA Cardinal Conference showdown at Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Scott, ranked No. 8 in the state last week, are 4-1 overall, while Logan, rated 15th, is 4-2 after last week’s much-needed 19-0 victory at winless Nitro last week.
The Skyhawks were idle last week.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. It will also be Logan’s annual homecoming game.
Both teams are tied for third place in the Cardinal Conference standings with identical 3-1 marks, trailing Herbert Hoover (5-0) and Poca (3-0) which are both unbeaten in league play.
Friday’s game has playoff implications written all over it.
The winner will get to win number 5 and will inch that much closer to the post-season. Logan is looking for its first winning season and playoff berth since 2013 when it went 7-4 and made it to the post-season as a Class AAA school.
Both the Wildcats and Skyhawks are having comeback seasons.
Logan has gone just 9-27 over the course of the last four seasons, while Scott, 2-7 last year, has suffered six straight losing campaigns.
Logan coach Gary Mullins said it’s nice to have a meaningful game in October.
“This is a big game for sure,” Mullins said. “Both teams have a lot on the line. It would push the winner of the game closer to the post-season for sure. We’re excited to be playing meaningful games in October.”
Scott first-year coach Jeremy Dolin said it’s a pivotal game for both teams.
“We’ve been emphasizing it to the kids,” he said. “This is huge for both teams.”
Last week’s bye week at mid-season came at the right time, Dolin said.
“Perfect time right at the middle of the season,” he said. “Even though we were off, we did practice. The bye week split the season in half and now we’re focusing on the second half.”
Scott last played a couple weeks ago in a 26-23 win at rival Chapmanville.
Trailing 23-19 after three quarters of play, Scott scored the game winner with 11:21 left in the game as Cooper Martin scored from 2 yards out.
Dolin said Scott has stepped up with the big plays in key situations all year.
“We’ve make the big plays when we’ve had to and I’m proud of them for that,” Dolin said.
Mullins said the Skyhawks are a much-improved team.
“They have a lot of good players,” he said. “They can throw it and they can run it and they play extremely hard. We played a little 7 on 7 against them in the summer time and they played extremely hard and that was not much of a surprise to us. We’re going to have to be ready to play a great game and we have to understand what our responsibilities are on both sides of the ball.”
Logan’s win at Nitro broke a two-game losing skid.
“It was good to stop the bleeding and get it turned into the other direction,” Mullins said. “We knew that if could take of business in that game that this game against Scott would be big for us. It should be a great atmosphere on Friday night.”
So far this season, Logan has avoided any major injuries.
“I think everyone is ready to rock and roll,” Mullins said. “So far, we’ve been able to avoid the injury bug and that’s a big thing for any team. We’ve been able to keep all of our best players on the field.”
LHS is led by senior QB Jordan Hayes, who has completed 72 of 132 passes for 1,190 yards this season with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Kolton Goldie is Logan’s leading rusher with 49 carries for 278 yards and three scores.
Carson Kirk and Aiden Slack lead Logan’s receiving corps. Kirk has snared 27 passes for 521 yards and seven touchdowns. Slack has 30 grabs for 485 yards and five scores.
Dawson Maynard has eight catches for 170 yards and a TD. Garrett Williamson has eight grabs for 116 yards and a score.
“They definitely have a lot of skilled position players,” Dolin said of Logan. “They have a lot of weapons and a lot of talent. Aiden Slack is one of their main ones. We’re going to have to be on our A-game especially on the defensive side of the ball and we can’t give up the big plays. They’ve gotten better just like us from season’s past. Credit to Coach Mullins to going to the hallways and getting some of the athletes out just like we have.”
Goldie leads Logan’s defense with 56 tackles. Slack has 40.5 tackles and Brayden Chambers 39 stops. Bryce Davis has 38 total tackles and Landon Adkins has 30.5 stops. Noah McNeely has recorded 29.5 tackles.
Chance Maynard has 26.5 tackles. Williamson has four fumble recoveries.
Slack, also the Logan kicker, is 11 of 18 on his PATs.
Martin is Scott’s leading ground gainer with 104 carries for 525 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Landon Stone has 36 attempts for 256 yards and three scores.
Quarterback Matt Frye has connected on 35 of 67 passes for 816 yards with six touchdowns and three picks.
Jayden Sharps has 18 catches for 381 yards and a TD. Stone has six catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Carson Brinegar has seven catches for 165 yards and one TD.
Stone is Scott’s defensive leader with 31 tackles. Sharps has 30 stops, while Isaiah Brown and Cody Nantz have 29 tackles apiece.
Stone and Nantz each have three sacks. Brinegar has two interceptions. Nantz also has a team-best nine tackles for loss.
Dolin said his senior class has stepped up.
“What has impressed me most this year has been our senior boys,” Dolin said. “They’ve had three years and they’ve come back their senior and have stepped up. Their mentality has changed and they have been great leaders in the locker room.”
Logan leads 30-11-2 in the all-time series dating back to 1926.
The two teams did not meet last year due to COVID scheduling issues. That broke a string of 17 straight meetings from 2003-19.
The Wildcats have beaten the Skyhawks five straight, including a 35-0 homecoming win in 2019 which would prove to be the only victory by Logan all season during that particular gird campaign.
Scott’s last win in the series was a 60-34 whitewash of the Cats in 2014.
---
Logan vs. Scott Football Series
(Logan leads 30-11-2):
2019: Logan 35, Scott 0
2018: Logan 30, Scott 27
2017: Logan 30, Scott 27
2016: Logan 26, Scott 12
2015: Logan 28, Scott 18
2014: Scott 60, Logan 34
2013: Logan 42, Scott 13
2012: Logan 16, Scott 3
2011: Scott 38, Logan 7
2010: Logan 41, Scott 6
2009: Scott 13, Logan 6
2008: Scott 25, Logan 14
2007: Scott 40, Logan 21
2006: Scott 57, Logan 25
2005: Logan 15, Scott 12
2004: Scott 20, Logan 12
2003: Scott 41, Logan 14
1990: Logan 48, Scott 8
1989: Scott 30, Logan 18
1986: Logan 25, Scott 16
1985: Logan 28, Scott 15
1964: Logan 47, Scott 6
1963: Logan 42, Scott 6
1962: Logan 61, Scott 0
1961: Logan 57, Scott 0
1960: Logan 46, Scott 2
1959: Logan 20, Scott 6
1958: Logan 20, Scott 6
1957: Logan 26, Scott 8
1955: Logan 40, Scott 0
1954: Logan 28, Scott 0
1953: Logan 19, Scott 6
1952: Logan 20, Scott 6
1947: Logan 25, Scott 0
1946: Logan 20, Scott 6
1945: Logan 6, Scott 6 (tie)
1944: Logan 25, Scott 6
1943: Scott 13, Logan 0
1931: Scott 7, Logan 6
1930: Logan 0, Scott 0 (tie)
1929: Logan 14, Scott 0
1927: Logan 20, Scott 0
1926: Logan 27, Scott 0