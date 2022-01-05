For the third straight week, the Logan Wildcats are the top ranked team in the state in the Class AAA Coaches Poll.
Logan (4-0) grabbed the No. 1 spot in the Week 4 poll after defeating Class AAAA Capital, 72-64, on New Year’s Eve. The Wildcats received 13 out of the the 15 votes for first place.
Man (4-2) is tied for third in the state with sectional rival Tug Valley in Class A.
Chapmanville (4-4) is fourth in this week’s Class AA poll.
Shady Spring is second this week in Class AAA, while Fairmont Senior is third, Winfield fourth and Wheeling Central fifth. Nitro is sixth and East Fairmont seventh. Elkins and Grafton are tied for eighth and Herbert Hoover is 10th.
In Class AA, Poca is still the No. 1-ranked team in the state. The Dots garnered 10 first-place votes. Bluefield is second and St. Marys third. Williamstown is fifth, Ravenswood sixth, South Harrison seventh, Charleston Catholic eighth, Mingo Central ninth and Wyoming East 10th.
Greater Beckley is the top team in Class AA this week with 14 first-place votes.
James Monroe is second, while Greenbrier West was fifth. Webster County, Huntington St. Joe, Tucker County, Tygarts Valley and Cameron are ranked sixth through 10th.
Morgantown is ranked No. 1 this week in Class AAA as the Mohigans grabbed seven first-place votes.
George Washington is second. The Patriots got four votes for first.
Parkersburg South is third, Jefferson fourth, University fifth, Martinsburg sixth, South Charleston seventh, Cabell Midland eighth, Capital ninth and Hedgesville 10th.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com