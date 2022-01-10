BECKLEY – The Logan High School boys' basketball team renewed an an old Class AAA rivalry with Beckley Woodrow Wilson on Saturday and came away with a 64-46 win over the Flying Eagles at the Raleigh County Armory.
Logan, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAA, improved to 6-0 on the season with the win. Beckley, now a Quad-A school, dropped to 2-4.
Two Wildcats had double-double performances in the win as Jackson Tackett had 15 points and 13 rebounds and Garrett Williamson finished with 14 points and 10 assists.
Sharp-shooter Scotty Browning led Logan in the scoring column with 17 points.
Jaxon Cogar also reached double digits in scoring with 10 points.
Aiden Slack chipped in with six points for the Cats. Chance Maynard added two points.
Browning and Williamson each drilled a pair of 3-pointers. Slack also hit one from downtown.
Elijah Redfern paced Beckley with 17 points.
Logan trailed 14-9 after one quarter and 24-23 at halftime before dominating the Flying Eagles, 29-10, in the third and grabbing a 52-34 lead after three. The Wildcats held a 13-12 edge in the fourth to close out the win.
The Wildcats sank 24 of 63 shots from the floor for 38%. Logan made 11 of 13 of its free throws for 84.6%. Beckley was 19 of 39 shooting from the field for 48.7% and 6 of 12 from the foul line for 50%.
The Beckley game was Logan's first road contest of the season after opening with five straight home games.
Logan was scheduled to host Class AAA No. 4-ranked Winfield (7-0) on Tuesday night in the battle of the unbeaten Cardinal Conference teams.
The two teams, also in the same region, met last season in the regional championship game at Logan in which the Generals won 56-53, ending Logan's season at 12-4 and sending Winfield to the state tournament.
The Cats then begin a five-game away stand on Friday, Jan. 14 at Scott. Logan plays at Shady Spring on Jan. 18, at Lincoln County on Jan. 20, at Herbert Hoover on Jan. 22 and at Nitro on Jan. 25.
–
2021-22 Logan High School
Boys' Basketball Schedule (6-0, 2-0):
Dec. 14: *Scott, W 98-64
Dec. 17: North Marion (King Coal Classic), W 58-40
Dec. 18: Shady Spring (King Coal Classic), W 57-49
Dec. 31: Capital, W 72-64
Jan. 4: *Wayne, W 86-54
Jan. 7: *at Chapmanville, ppd.
Jan. 8: at Beckley Woodrow Wilson, W 64-46
Jan. 11: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: *at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: *at Poca, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7: at Fairmont Senior, TBA
Feb. 9: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: *Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game