LOGAN — There was a 3-point shooting frenzy at Willie Akers Arena.
For the Class AAA No. 6 Logan Wildcats (7-5) and Class AA No. 8 ranked Poca Dots (6-4), both teams held hot hands on the perimeter but Logan took the win, 57-47.
Both teams battled for three even quarters. During the final quarter, the Wildcats caught on fire and were able to boast a sturdy defense to force a plethora of turnovers.
Scotty Browning paved the way for the Wildcats with a game high of 22-points, but it was Julius Clancy causing havoc for Poca’s offense with a tenacious defensive effort and aided in causing 13 total turnovers along with five rebounds that kept the Dots out of reach towards the end.
Head Coach of the Wildcats, Zach Green implored his team’s defensive effort in the second half.
“We had a bunch of different guys step up and grind (Poca) down — we were quicker to the ball and our rotation was much better in stopping what they were trying to do,” said Green.
However, the game stayed knotted up during the first half due to Poca’s Kambel Meeks cooking from the 3-point line. Meeks went five for seven from behind the arc and had 21-points as the Dots’ leading scorer.
Logan was pushing the pace early on to start things off. Towards the end of the first, the Wildcats went on a 5-0 run with the help of a Garrett Williamson three-pointer putting them ahead 10-5 with two minutes left. Poca’s next possession saw Kembel Meeks hit a deep three to get within three. A jump ball forced Logan back on defense and Poca would find an open look to the post and Nathan McCormick would put it up for an easy layup to tie it at 10-10 with under a minute left. Logan and Poca would trade threes to head into the second quarter tied at 13-13.
Poca would hold Logan scoreless for the first three and-a- half minutes and gain a four-point lead. It was a stalemate at 19-15 for the next two minutes until Browning found an open look from three inching the Wildcats closer.
For the remainder of the half, Logan shifted into a full court press that caused problems for the Dots. Garrett Williamson hit his third three of the night that gave the lead back to the Wildcats, however the Dots would battle right back and hit a three of their own from none other than Kembel Meeks. This would tie it up once again at 24-24 heading into halftime.
Both sides would trade 3-pointers to start the second half. Poca would then stretch it back out to another four-point lead as either side began to trade baskets. This would not last long as Julius Clancy started attacking any and every Poca ball carrier to disrupt their efforts. Logan would capitalize off their defensive pursuit and with 13 ticks left on the clock and down by one, the Wildcats forced a turnover that led to a Cole Blankenship three that bounced off the front of the rim right into Clancy’s hands. Clancy put it back up to give the Wildcats a one-point edge over the Dots at 36-35 heading into the final quarter.
The same type of action followed suit for the first four minutes. Logan would eventually flip the script and gain a four-point lead of their own. Garrett Williamson would then hit his fourth and final three to give Logan their biggest lead of the night so far at seven-points by a score of 48-41.
Poca’s Kembel Meeks would sink one free throw to get within six, but that was the closest they got for the rest of the night. Williamson with the ball in his hands with three minutes left made a shifty drive to the basket only to kick it out to Derek Workman for a corner three that started the fire for the Wildcats.
Logan would eventually extend their lead out to 11-points after Garrett Williamson made picture perfect passes to his teammates Julius Clancy and Jarron Glick that led to more scores inside the paint. The Wildcats were up 53-42 with less than two minutes left. Once the Wildcats knew they had things under control, it was a matter of clock management until the final buzzer sounded at a score of 57-47 with Logan on top.
Coach Green is happy with the result but is still looking for his team to start out with the same intensity they show in the ladder half of their games.
“I really want to get our guys to come out in the beginning stages of the game the way we play in the second half — I wanted to get a lead early on Poca because making them play out our pace and force them to come from behind is how you beat good teams like them,” said Green.
The Wildcats are now gearing up for a cross-county rival in the Class AA No. 3 ranked Chapmanville Tigers (8-1) who just beat the Class AAA No. 4 ranked Scott Skyhawks (6-3) by 20-points on Jan. 10. The two are set to clash for the first time of the season on Jan. 13 in Chapmanville.
As for Poca, they will regroup and get ready for a home game against Class AA No. 9 ranked Charleston Catholic (5-3) this Friday on Jan. 13.
Score by Quarters
LHS: 13 11 12 21 — 57
PHS: 13 11 11 12 — 47
Scoring Stats
LHS: S. Browning 22, G. Williamson 14, J. Clancy 10, D. Browning 6, C. Blankenship 3, I. Miller 2
PHS: Ka. Meeks 21, C. Godish 7, G. McCormick 6, H. Toney 4, Ke. Meeks 4, J. Wolfe 4, J. Whittington 1