LOGAN – The Mingo Central Miners just wouldn't go away.
But finally in the end it was Logan which was able to put them away as the Class AAA No. 6-ranked Wildcats were a 60-53 winner on Senior Night at Logan High School's Willie Akers Arena.
Logan improved to 11-4 on the season with the win and defeated Mingo Central for the second time in four days. Logan beat the Miners 61-59 on top of Miner Mountain last Saturday. Mingo Central dropped to 2-9 with the loss.
The Wildcats led Mingo by as many as 17 points in the second half but the Miners rallied back to cut that deficit to four points in the fourth quarter. Logan then put it out of reach in the closing minutes.
Garrett Williamson connected on a pair of 3-pointers and led the Wildcats with 15 points. Jarron Glick tossed in 14 and Landon Adkins 10 for Logan.
Cameron Hensley tallied seven points, while Scotty Browning had six, Corey Townsend five and Aiden Slack three.
Ethan Evans led the Miners with a 16-point effort. Preston Smith and Jarius Jackson netted 14 each and Justin May had seven points. Smith drilled a trio of treys on the night.
Logan was 21 of 44 shooting on the night for 47.7% and 12 of 19 from the free throw line. Mingo Central made 18 of 43 of its field goals for 41.8% and 12 of 17 from the foul line.
Glick added seven rebounds. Adkins had six and Williamson five.
Logan led 31-23 at the half and seemed to take control in the third quarter.
A 3 by Willamson pushed the lead to 38-24 as Logan started out the third quarter with a 7-1 run. Then it was 41-24, Logan's largest lead of the night, as Townsend completed a three-point play. Townsend was the lone senior recognized on Wednesday during Senior Night.
The Miners then stormed back. After Smith's 3 it was 41-29.
Logan led 44-32 after three and Mingo Central then continued its rally, cutting it to 50-41 as Evans finished off a three-point play with five minutes left in the game.
Jackson's two free throws trimmed it to 52-47. An Evans basket then cut the deficit to 54-50 with two minutes to go but that was as close as the Miners could get.
Glick pushed the lead to 56-50 after sinking a pair at the free throw line with 52.4 seconds remaining.
Glick's layup with 35 seconds left made it 58-50, putting the game pretty much out of reach.
Williamson added a pair of free throws to then put the win on ice.
The Miners had led 4-0 early in the game and 8-5.
Then with 3:42 to go in the first quarter, Adkins scored on a baseline drive to put Logan up for good, 9-8. The Wildcats would not trail the rest of the game.
Logan led 14-10 after the first quarter and went on a 9-0 run in the second to grab a 23-10 lead. A Browning corner 3 and a 3 by Adkins capped off the outburst.
Logan later held a 31-16 lead with 2:51 left until the break after a Glick layup, a Williamson free throw and a topside trey by Williamson.
Smith's 3 with 1:02 to go put Mingo to within 31-23 at the half as the Miners went on a 7-0 run.