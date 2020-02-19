LOGAN — It was a great week for the Logan High School boys basketball team with wins over Winfield, Man and Poca.
The latest was Saturday night at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena as the Class AA No. 4-ranked Wildcats defeated Winfield, 57-53.
Logan played the game without All-State senior guard and Marshall University commit David Early, who sat out his second straight game with an injured foot suffered last Tuesday in the win over Poca.
Nonetheless, the Wildcats picked up the slack and had enough to beat the Generals, improving to 14-7 overall and 10-2 in the Cardinal Conference. Logan is actually 16-5 this season when factoring in the two wins the Wildcats had in Tennessee over Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and Pikeville, Kentucky, but had to forfeit.
Mitchell Hainer and Aiden Slack each led the Wildcats with 18 points in Saturday night’s win. Cameron Hensley had seven, Garrett Williamson five, Noah Cook and Jarron Glick had four each and Scottie Browning had one.
Hainer and Slack each hit a 3-pointer for Logan.
William Craft led Winfield (7-10) with 18 points. Thomas Morris had 13 and Hunter Morris 10.
Logan was just 11 of 24 from the free throw line. The Generals made 19 of 30 from the charity stripe.
Logan led 9-8 after one quarter. 22-16 at the half and 38-26 after three. Winfield outscored the Cats 27-19 in the fourth period.
The Wildcats are slated to close out the regular season on Friday night at home against Sissonville. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.
LOGAN 71, MAN 57: The Logan High School boys basketball team did not have David Early on Friday night in the Wildcats’ game against county rival Man.
Logan was still able to fight off a tough challenge from the Hillbillies as the Class AA No. 4-ranked Cats won 71-57 at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Logan improved to 13-7 overall with the non-conference win.
Man, a sectional opponent, and ranked No. 10 in the state, dropped to 14-4.
Logan is 7-1 this season against sectional foes, earning a split this season with two-time defending state champion and county rival Chapamanville, a team which has won four straight sectional championships. Man dropped to 1-4 in sectional play as all four losses this season have been to sectional foes.
Two of Man’s losses this season were to Logan as the Billies also got beat by the Wildcats 78-51 earlier in the season at Man.
Early sat out the game nursing an injured foot, suffered earlier in the week in a win at Poca.
Man led by as many as seven points in the second quarter and only trailed 44-42 after three quarters of play.
The Wildcats then poured it on, using a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to break the game wide open.
Logan ended up outscoring the Billies 27-15 in the decisive fourth quarter.
Mitchell Hainer led the Wildcats with a 20-point effort. Jarron Glick tossed in 16, while Aiden Slack and Noah Cook also broke into double figures in scoring with 14 and 12 points respectively. Garrett Williamson finished with nine points.
Man was led by Austin Ball’s 16 points. Caleb Blevins had 14 and Jackson Tackett 10. Peyton Adams, a former Logan Wildcat who was playing against his former team at Willie Akers Arena for the first time, had eight points. Ryan Cozart also had eight points and Christian Toler chipped in with one point.
Early in the fourth quarter Logan led just 45-44 but then the Wildcats went on a scoring outburst.
Cook’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 48-44. Hainer and Glick then had buckets and Cook drained another 3 to make it 55-44 Logan.
Williamson then sank four straight free throws as the Wildcats expanded their lead out to 59-44.
Adams then hit a trey to break the Logan run but by then the Wildcats had pretty much put the game away.
Logan outscored Man 12-10 the rest of the way and coasted to victory.
Man led 11-8 after one quarter and jumped out to a 17-10 edge in the second.
Logan tied it at 20 and 22.
Slack’s 3 with 1:24 to go until halftime put the Wildcats up for the first time at 25-24.
Glick’s lefty drive to the lane off the glass with five seconds left gave the Cats a 29-26 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, a Glick 3 put Logan on top 35-29.
Man was able to close the gap to 37-35 with an Adams layup.
Hainer then completed an old-fashioned three-point play and added another bucket as Logan led 44-36.
The Billies then went on a 6-0 mini run, inching to within 44-42 after three quarters of play. Ball and Blevins each hit 3s during the run. The Blevins 3 came at the buzzer.
LOGAN 55, POCA 53 (2OT): Logan standout David Early poured in 42 of his team’s 55 points, including the game-winner with 12 seconds left, to give the Wildcats a 55-53 double-overtime victory at Poca in boys basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Early finished with a doube-double as he also hauled down 17 big rebounds.
Isaac McKneely led Class AA No. 4-ranked Poca (15-3) with 26 points and Nate Vance came a basket away from a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Mitchell Hainer had six points for No. 5 Logan (12-7). Garrett Williamson tossed in three points while Noah Cook and Jarron Glick both chipped in with two points.