LOGAN – Three is a charm.
Top seeded Logan defeated No. 2 seed Scott for the third time this season at Willie Akers Arena, 64-46, on Friday in Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 play to earn the section title.
The Wildcats (22-2) defeated Lincoln County 77-42 and Scott downed Wayne 67-58 to get to the title game.
Logan came out firing early in the first frame with a pair of 3-point shots from Garrett Williamson to set the tone for the game.
Scott’s Reece Carden responded with a trey but Logan led 12-7 after Carden’s shot with 2:42 to go in the first quarter.
Logan’s ball pressure was handled well by Scott early and they pressured the Wildcats on the other end into highly contested shots from 10-feet in to the bucket.
The second quarter went scoreless for 3:55 before Carden banged in a bucket from the baseline and Logan responded with a 3-point shot from Scott Browning. The second half opened up offensively for Scott thanks to a pair of consecutive buckets from Isaac Setser – one coming on an off balanced layup as he fell out of bounds. Setser added two more quick buckets before Scott Browning answered with a jumper for the Wildcats, making it 35-29 Logan with 2:10 left in the third.
Scott outscored the Wildcats 17-8 in the quarter, but Logan still led 39-31 going into the final frame.
Carden and the Skyhawks continued to harass Logan ballhandlers and he had four blocks in the game.
Logan led 45-34 with 6:17 to go.
The Wildcats came in winners of 11 of their las 13 and Scott won 9 of their last 11 contests.
Uncharacteristic of their up-tempo style, Logan appeared to slow the game down in the fourth with box-style possession offense.
Scott’s Landon Stone buried a 3-point bucket to make it 47-37 with 5:21 to play.
The Skyhawks struggled containing Jackson Tackett in the paint. Late in the game though, Logan began missing on perimeter attempts and Scott scored in transition via aggressive offensive rebounding.
Logan played keep-a-way in the final three minutes of the game and broke through Scott’s zone defense before the Hawks began pressing and fouling with less than one minute to go.
Jackson Tackett led Logan with 20 and Scott Browning added 18. Carden paced Scott with 23 and Setser netted 10.
Tackett went 5 for 5 from the foul line for the Wildcats and Carden hit 7 of 7 for Scott.
Logan is scheduled to host Nitro (10-14) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in one of the two Class AAA Region 4 co-finals. A state tourney bid will be on the line and the Cats are looking for their first trip to the Big Dance in 10 years.
Logan beat Nitro 62-45 during the regular season on the road.
Scott (14-9) goes to Winfield (14-10) in the other regional co-final in Region 4.
Winfield defeated Nitro 72-63 in its sectional title game on Friday night.