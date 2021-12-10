Logan County was well represented on the 2021 All-Cardinal Conference Football Team.
A total of 14 Logan High School and 11 Chapmanville Regional High School players were honored.
Logan's Kolton Goldie, Aiden Slack, Carson Kirk, Bryce Davis, Jordan Hayes, Landon Adkins and Garrett Williamson were on the First Team.
Chapmanville's First Team members were Brody Dalton, Kohl Farmer, Benji Crouse, Evan Plumley and RJ Jones.
Chance Maynard, Connor Mullins and Tristan Burgess of Logan were voted Second Team All-Conference, while Noah McNeely, Brayden Chambers, Dawson Maynard and Cameron Allred were named Honorable Mention.
Chapmanville's Second Team picks were Eli Pridemore and Charles Stallard. Caleb Whitt, Will Kirkendall, JT Craddock and Sam Leslie were Honorable Mention All-Conference.
Goldie, a senior, was also named Class AA All-State First Team. He was Logan's leading tackler as he finished with 85 total stops. He also had two on-side kick recoveries, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and a pair of caused fumbles.
On offense, he ran with the ball 98 times for 490 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 153 yards and saw spot duty at quarterback, completing 14 of 26 passes for 278 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.
Hayes, Logan's senior quarterback, completed 124 of 229 passes for 1,821 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this fall for the 6-4 Wildcats. He also ran for 225 yards on 56 carries and scored a touchdown.
Kirk was Logan's top receiver with 45 catches for 771 yards and nine touchdowns.
Slack was a two-way player. On offense, he caught 40 passes for 597 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran 25 times for 150 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Slack had 54.5 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups, two caused fumbles and a fumble recovery. Slack was also Logan's kicker and booted 12 extra points.
Hayes, Kirk and Slack were also All-State Honorable Mention selections.
Williamson was one of Logan's top receivers, grabbing 19 passes for 240 yards and scoring five touchdowns. He also played on defense, recording 26.5 tackles and falling on four fumbles.
Adkins was a starter on the defensive line and had 49 tackles, two sacks, a blocked punt and a pass breakup. He transferred to George Washington after the football season.
Davis had 66.5 tackles on defense and also had a sack.
Dalton, Farmer, Jones and Pridemore were also All-State Honorable Mention picks.
Dalton had a big season for Chapmanvlle, which closed out with a 4-6 record. He ended up with 775 yards passing, completing 64 of 116 passes for 775 yards with 12 touchdowns and two picks.
Dalton, who missed two games due to an injury to his non-throwing hand, was also the Tigers' second leading rusher with 122 carries for 827 yards and 13 touchdowns. He scored five of those touchdowns in the win over Wayne.
Farmer was Chapmanville's top rusher with 174 carries for 912 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 14 grabs out of the backfield for 90 yards.
Crouse, Plumley and Jones all were linemen for the Tigers.
Jones, a sophomore, recorded 44 total tackles from his defensive tackle post. He also had a sack and forced fumble.
Plumley had 47 total tackles this fall for CRHS and a forced fumble.
Scott, a playoff team this season, had seven players named to the All-Cardinal First Team. Those players were: Matt Frye; Cooper Martin; Landon Stone; Cody Nantz; Isaiah Brown; Gavin Sutphin; and Brayden Queen.
The Skyhawks' Second Team picks were Will Elkins, Jayden Sharps and Carson Brinegar. Hayden Lawson and David Fennessy were Honorable Mention.
Poca's Toby Payne was named as the Conference Player of the Year. Joey Fields of conference champion Herbert Hoover was the Coach of the Year.
Ten Huskies were named to the First Team, including: Devin Hatfield; Isaiah Chapman; Nathan Harper; Dane Hatfield; Ryan Elkins; Hunter Bartley; Andrew Rollyson; Jacob Burns; Gavin Allison; and Caleb Bias.
Poca's First Team selections were: Payne; Gabe Keech; AJ Dunbar; Malikai Woodard-Jones; TD May; Jordan Wolfe; Joe Starcher; and Christian LeRose.
Winfield placed seven on the First Team, including: Bryton Tate; Carter Perry; Brayton Boggs; Jaxson Cunningham; Logan Hewett; Caden Beam; and Tanner Laughery.
Levi Gilkerson, Landon Wolfe and Jaxon Damron of Wayne were First Team pick as well.
Sissonville had three First Team picks in Seth Patton, Michael Fisher and Jake Wiseman.
Nitro's Caleb Allawat and Trevor Lowe were also on the First Team.