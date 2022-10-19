LOGAN — The Logan Wildcats boys soccer team fell to St. Joseph Central at home on Wednesday Oct. 12 in Willis-Nisbet stadium by a score of 6-0.
From the start of the game, it was all about St. Joseph and their attacking abilities that put them into scoring positions. Grady Paynter put the Irish on the board first from a nice pass from Zach Pinson to snag an early lead in the 35th minute.
Next, it was Paytner again of the Irish who found the back of the net next after a corner kick bounced around in near Logan’s goal. To keep things going, Zach Pinson took it in himself twice putting the Irish up 4-0 in the first ten minutes.
St. Joseph’s offense slowed down and saw Logan fight for any ground they could, but to no avail.
After a few successful defensive stand’s from the Wildcats, Brier Wagner from St. Joseph was in the right place at the right time and got a sneaky goal late in the first half. Just before half ended, Frank Day of the Irish booted it from a little passed midfield towards the goal, but Logan’s goal keeper couldn’t grasp the ball and it eventually rolled in and put the Irish up 6-0 at halftime.
The start of the second half saw Logan bolster their defense as they refused to let the Irish get into any sort of scoring position. The Wildcat’s Jeremiah McNeely was a force to get passed at midfield for the Irish. St. Joseph had a late scoring attempt in minute 14 that was snuffed out due to an offsides penalty.
Logan found a new life on offense by getting a handful of scoring opportunities but could not capitalize. Neither team could find the back of the net in the second half ultimately leaving the score the same as it was 6-0. Logan then traveled to Nitro the next day on Oct. 14 and lost 6-0 as well.
The Logan girls soccer squad ends on a nice two game winning streak after securing a victory over Pikeview on senior night by a score of 1-0, and then swiftly took care of the Sherman Tide on Oct. 8 by a score of 10-0.
In Chapmanville, the Tigers snapped a three game losing streak on Oct. 8 by moving past the Independence soccer squad by a score of 3-0, but dropped their next matchup against the Mingo Central Miners at home on Oct.11 with a final score of 5-0 and then turned around once again to beat Tug Valley 4-1