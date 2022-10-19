Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — The Logan Wildcats boys soccer team fell to St. Joseph Central at home on Wednesday Oct. 12 in Willis-Nisbet stadium by a score of 6-0.

From the start of the game, it was all about St. Joseph and their attacking abilities that put them into scoring positions. Grady Paynter put the Irish on the board first from a nice pass from Zach Pinson to snag an early lead in the 35th minute.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Tags

Recommended for you