LOGAN — It’s been a long time since the Logan High School basketball team hit the hardwood.
The Wildcats hope to do just that in a little over a month as LHS released its second revised basketball schedule.
Logan’s 18-game season is slated to tip off on March 5 at Scott.
Coach Zach Green’s Wildcats, back up to a Class AAA school this season, are then scheduled to host 4A Capital on March 6, before playing at Sissonville on March 8 in a Cardinal Conference game. The Cats then host league foe Poca on March 11, play at 4A South Charleston on March 13 and then host county rival and conference opponent Chapmanville on March 16.
Logan has 10 Cardinal Conference games on the slate and eight non-league contests.
In addition to Capital and South Charleston, the Wildcats have home-and-away series against Class A county rival Man and 2A teams Lincoln County and Mingo Central.
Within the league, Logan has home-and-away series against Chapmanville and Scott, a pair of rival teams.
The regular season finale is set for April 15 at Chapmanville.
Logan is then set to play in its sectional tournament. Scott, Wayne and Lincoln County are Logan’s new rivals in Class AAA Region 4 Section 2. Logan had been in a six-team Class AA sectional with Scott, Man, Chapmanville, Mingo Central and Lincoln County the last four seasons.
This is the second such delay to the basketball season due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The original season was set to run Dec. 6 to Feb. 23. After the first delay, the season was slated to tip off on Jan. 29.
Top returning Wildcat players include: Mitchell Hainer; Garrett Williamson; Aiden Slack; Jarron Glick; Carson Kirk; Trey Brown; Cameron Hensley and others.
The WVSSAC moves to a four-class system this season for the first time ever.
2021 Logan High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule:
March 5: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
March 6: Capital, 7:30 p.m.
March 8: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
March 11: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.
March 13: at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
March 16: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
March 18: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
March 19: at Man, 7:30 p.m.
March 23: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
March 25: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
March 29: Man, 7:30 p.m.
March 31: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
April 2: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
April 3: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
April 6: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
April 7: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
April 10: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
April 15: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
