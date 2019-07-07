LOGAN -- For the first time in a decade the Logan High School basketball team will be heading out of state during the regular season.
The Wildcats are set to play in the Smoky Mountain Classic basketball tournament at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, over Christmas break.
It's the same tournament Chapmanville Regional High School played in a couple of seasons ago.
Logan is coming off a successful 2018-19 season as the Wildcats were 20-5. Logan, however, was upset 61-55 at Poca in the Class AA Region 4 co-final, a game in which the Dots kept the Cats from reaching the state tournament.
Logan's 2019-20 schedule is still not complete, Wildcats' head coach Zach Green said.
"It's not 100 percent complete. I think we have four games left to schedule," Green said. "Two of those will be King Coal and we're also working on a home-and-away right now. Our schedule has changed a little bit, though. We will not be traveling to Morgantown this year. Instead we'll be playing in the Smoky Mountain Classic over Christmas break."
