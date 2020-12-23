LOGAN — With a few tweaks, moves and additions, the 2020 Logan High School boys’ basketball schedule is now complete.
The delayed season is set to begin on Jan. 29 at Corridor G rival Scott.
Logan then heads to Class AAAA George Washington on Jan. 30, hosts Shady Spring on Feb. 2 and then heads to county rival Chapmanville on Feb. 4 before hosting Nitro on Feb. 5 in a big Cardinal Conference showdown of projected top league teams.
The original season was set to run Dec. 6 to Feb. 23, but after the delay, the roundball campaign has been extended into March.
Sectionals will now be held in late March with the boys’ state tournament to run April 6-10 at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Wildcats are slated to close out the regular season with a trio of away games. After hosting Chapmanville on March 10, Logan heads to Shady Spring on March 12, plays at Mingo Central on March 16 and travels to 4A South Charleston on March 18.
Another interesting matchup is Feb. 18 when Logan travels to Class A county rival Man. Logan also has a home-and-away non-conference series with Lincoln County.
Logan closed out last season with a 15-8 record and were ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA when the campaign was first halted then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top returning Wildcat players include: Mitchell Hainer; Garrett Williamson;l Aiden Slack; Jarron Glick; Carson Kirk; Trey Brown; and Cameron Hensley.
Logan is back in the Class AAA ranks this season in the state’s new four class format.
Scott, Wayne and Lincoln County are Logan’s new rivals in Class AAA Region 4 Section 2.
2021 Logan High School
Boys’ Basketball Schedule:
Jan. 29: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30: at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2: Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
March 2: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.
March 5: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
March 10: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
March 12: at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
March 16: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
March 18: at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.