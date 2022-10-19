Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — The Logan Wildcats volleyball squad fell to both Mingo Central and Poca in their respective series at Logan field house on Oct. 13. Logan went to game three against Poca, but were shut out 2-0 against the Miners.

Starting things off with the first series between Poca and Logan, it was the Wildcats who took the first game by way of 22-25. Poca’s Sophia Bailey lead a triumphant comeback effort, but it fell just short and Addison Brumfield from Logan helped put it away by scoring their last three points to give the wildcats the win.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Tags

Recommended for you