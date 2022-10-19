LOGAN — The Logan Wildcats volleyball squad fell to both Mingo Central and Poca in their respective series at Logan field house on Oct. 13. Logan went to game three against Poca, but were shut out 2-0 against the Miners.
Starting things off with the first series between Poca and Logan, it was the Wildcats who took the first game by way of 22-25. Poca’s Sophia Bailey lead a triumphant comeback effort, but it fell just short and Addison Brumfield from Logan helped put it away by scoring their last three points to give the wildcats the win.
The second game of the series was taken by the Dots by a score of 25-15. Poca got started off with a demanding lead early with the help from Abreana Nelson and Sophia Bailey with multiple scores between the two. Logan had a chance to tighten the margins by scoring four consecutive points in a row, but couldn’t get passed Poca’s Paisley Lamar and Taylor Boggess with a handful of blocks.
The final game of the series saw Poca come out on top by a score of 25-20. Logan’s no. Rylee Conn, Lauren Adkins, and Hallie White helped their squad take an early lead, but it was Poca’s No.2 and No. 5 yet again keeping them in right in the mix by taking the lead late in the game at 14-13. The game stayed close all the way until the end, but it was Poca who won the series, 2-1.
Logan’s next series was against the Mingo Central Miners. Kicking things off with the first match, Logan and Mingo both got off to a slow start, but then it picked up with a lengthy and impressive rally between the two. Mingo’s Jaylin Martin lead the charge for the miners and they took the first game by a score of 25-13.
The second game saw Logan start off with the hot hand by taking a commanding lead. Logan’s Addison Brumfield really took the reins for the wildcats in their efforts to tie the series. Kiera Workman for the Miners had a great serving series and helped Mingo take the lead with a couple of aces. The Wildcats would not give up and they took the lead back late in the game, but the Miners answered right back by winning the series right at the end by a score of 25-23.
The middle series saw Poca and Mingo Central face off. Mingo Central got started off quickly and won the first game by a score of 25-14. The second game saw Poca take an early lead, but the Miners battled back only to fall by a score of 21-25. The third and final game of the series was won by Mingo Central by a score of 25-14 securing the series victory for the Miners 2-1.
The next time Logan will be on the court will be another double header in Chapmanville on against the Tigers and Nitro on Oct. 17.