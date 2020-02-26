LOGAN — It was a successful regular season finale and Senior Night for the Logan High School boys basketball team, which defeated Sissonville, 71-58, on Friday night at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
David Early, of of Logan’s two seniors, tossed in a game-high 23 points for the Wildcats, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AA.
The Wildcats closed out the regular season at 15-7 overall and 11-2 in the Cardinal Conference. Sissonville, which has struggled all season, dropped to 5-15.
Logan is off next week and will see action next in the upcoming Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament, which is slated to get under way on Saturday, Feb. 29 with first round action.
The sectional seeds are expected to be released this week.
Four-time sectional champion, two-time defending Class AA state champion and No. 2-ranked Chapmanville (19-2) is projected to nail down the top seed, while Logan is likely the two seed. Scott (13-8), Mingo Central, Man (15-5) and Lincoln County are the remaining four sectional teams.
This will be the last year of the current sectional makeup as the WVSSAC moves to a pilot two-year format, which will divide all of the state’s basketball teams in four classes. Logan will move up to Class AAA for basketball only, while Chapmanville will remain in 2A and Man will drop to Single-A.
Joseph Udoh led Sissonville with 15 points in Friday’s game. Bryce Myers also reached double digits in scoring with 11 points.
Mitchell Hainer and Jarron Glick both had nine points for Logan. Noah Cook, Logan’s other senior player, netted six points. Cameron Hensley also had six, while Aiden Slack and Trey Brown had five points apiece. Garrett Williamson and Carson Kirk had three each. Corey Townsend chipped in with two points.
The Wildcats used a second quarter surge to pretty much put the Indians away.
Logan led 17-10 after one quarter and held a 23-18 advantage early in the second quarter before going on a big run.
Myers kept the game close with a bucket as Sissonville trailed 27-20.
Logan then went on a 12-0 run, jumping out to a 39-20 lead. Williamson and Slack hit back-to-back 3-pointers as Logan led 33-20. Early, Hensley and Cook then tallied buckets to finish off the scoring spurt.
Logan would outscore Sissonville 27-13 in the second period.
Udoh later put down a dunk to make it a 41-23 ballgame.
But then Brown drilled a 3-pointer with just one second to go as Logan went into the half leading 44-23.
Logan led by as many as 28 points in the third quarter but the Indians were able to rally and close the gap to 14.
The Cats led 59-43 after three.
Logan senior cheerleader Lexi Luther sang the national anthem before the game. She’s the lone senior member of the LHS cheer squad.
Early and Cook were this year’s recipients of the annual Willie Akers Scholarship Award.