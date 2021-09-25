LOGAN – Winfield continued its dominance over Logan with Friday night's resounding 41-20 win over the Wildcats at Logan High School's Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Winfield, winners of three straight games, improved to 3-2 on the season and beat Logan for the fourth straight time.
The Generals weathered a late Logan rally when the Wildcats closed the gap to 27-20 with 2:27 left in the third as backup quarterback Kolton Goldie tossed a 28-yard TD pass to Aiden Slack.
Winfield, running out of its patented single wing offense, then put the game away in the fourth with a pair of touchdowns.
The first came on QB Brycen Brown's 1-yard TD run with 8:45 left, putting the Generals on top 34-20.
Bryson Tate then scored his third touchdown of the night with 2:46 to go on a 2-yard run, giving Winfield a two-score lead and putting a dagger into the Wildcats.
Winfield coach Craig Snyder said he's proud of his team for bouncing back after an 0-3 start.
Sitting at 18th in this week's Class AA ratings, the Generals are poised to move up and get into playoff attention. Friday's win over Logan at the mid-way point of the season and going into next week's bye week, could be a huge turning point.
Winfield beat No. 12-ranked Logan (3-2) in the trenches and with its running game, which moved the chains all night.
“We thought we could run the ball,” Snyder said. “We stayed try to that. We did it in spots here and there. It was a little bit of the old us there. I like it because power is who we are. We had a ton of different guys who carried the ball. It was a nice team effort by us. This game was a big worry for us because we thought of it as a toss-up game. This is a big win for us.”
Tate's electrifying 84-yard touchdown run at the 6:11 mark of the first quarter put the Generals up 7-0.
Logan then tied it 7-7 as Goldie fired a 22-yard TD pass to Carson Kirk, one of three touchdown strikes on the night by the Wildcat starting running back.
Winfield had a shot at going ahead with 8:11 to go until halftime but a 42-yard field goal attempt by Mor Ilderton sailed wide right despite having plenty of distance.
The Generals then struck with 3:21 to go as Tate scored on a 16-yard touchdown run. Caden Beam then ran in the 2-point conversion as Winfield led 15-7.
Winfield then took a 21-7 lead at the half as Brown hit Tanner Laughery on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 38.8 ticks to go.
The Generals made it 27-7 with 9:50 remaining in the third quarter as Carter Perry scored on a 7-yard TD run.
Goldie then rallied the Wildcats, connecting on a 33-yard TD strike to Dawson Maynard with 7:04 to go in the third. After the Slack PAT, it was 27-14 Winfield.
Goldie's TD pass to Slack later on made it a one score game.
“I knew that they would mount a comeback,” Snyder said. “I'm proud of my guys for handling that little bit of adversity. I'm also proud of my guys for starting out 0-2 and continuing to believe. We were 18th this week, two spots out and we got some bonus points today with this win. We are open next week as well before we play Poca. We are a little bit banged up and it's a good week to be open.”
Logan coach Gary Mullins said he was glad his team didn't fold when down three scores.
“We didn't quit,” Mullins said. “We played hard but they ran four plays on us all night. We knew what was coming and when you play against them it's just who is the bigger man. There's no secret to what they are going to do. They are going to load up and go at you.”
Mullins said Winfield proved to be the stronger team.
“They won that game in January, February, March, April and May,” he said. “They out-weight roomed us. We should not have been manhandled like that but we were. We played hard. We'll just get back to the drawing board and try to get back next week.”
Goldie played much of the game at quarterback, seeing his biggest playing time there in his career. Jordan Hayes started at QB for Logan but was pulled.
Goldie was 8 of 14 passing for 171 yards and the three scores. Hayes was 5 of 13 in the air for 95 yards.
“Kolton played some at QB in our two scrimmage games,” Mullins said. “They put us in a tight spot. They put four to six players in the box and we couldn't run. So our answer was to put another running back in there. That's why we made the switch to Goldie initially because we had to be able to run the ball too. I thought our guys battled hard. In the first half we went up and down the field but we just couldn't score.”
Logan was held to 19 rushes for 84 yards on the ground. Goldie led the way with 11 carries for 53 yards.
Slack had six catches for 114 yards. Maynard had three grabs for 66 yards. Kirk reeled in three passes for 44 yards. Williamson had one catch for 16 yards.
On defense, Bryce Davis led Logan with nine tackles. Brayden Chambers had eight, Goldie 7.5 stops and Slack seven tackles.
Noah McNeely and Landon Adkins each had six tackles for Logan. Chance Maynard had 5.5 stops. Tristan Burgess had tree tackles, while Kirk and Brennan Goff had two each.
Chase Maynard and Cameron Allred each had 1.5 tackles. Williamson, Caden Noe and David Ellis each had a tackle.
Dawson Maynard also had an on-side kick recovery.
The Generals, which lead 7-4 in the all-time series with the Wildcats, had routed Logan three straight from 2017-19 to the tune of 62-6, 64-32 and 70-34.
The two teams did not meet last year during the COVID disrupted 2020 season. Logan's last win in the series was a 38-20 victory in 2012.
Logan is scheduled to return to the gridiron next Friday night at Nitro in Cardinal Conference action. Winfield is off next week and plays again on Oct. 8 at Poca.
Both games have 7 pm kickoffs.
2021 Logan High School Football Schedule (3-2, 2-1):
Aug. 27: at Man, W 21-14
Sept. 3: *Sissonville, W 40-14
Sept. 10:*at Wayne, W 27-20
Sept. 17: at Liberty-Raleigh, L 14-20
Sept. 24: *Winfield, L 20-41
Oct. 1: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: *Scott, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: BYE WEEK
Nov. 5: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game