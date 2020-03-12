Corridor G rivals Chapmanville and Logan have caught most of the statewide attention coming out of Class AA Region 4 this season, but Winfield and Poca get a chance to crack the code Thursday evening when the regional co-finals are contested, with the winners advancing to the state tournament.
Winfield (10-14) visits two-time defending champion and top-ranked Chapmanville (22-2) in one half of the co-finals card, while No. 5 Logan (16-8) travels to No. 5 Poca (21-3) in the other. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. The winner of each game earns a spot in the Class AA state tournament March 18-21 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Chapmanville has won 66 of its last 67 games against teams from West Virginia, and Logan senior guard David Early leads the state in scoring at 28.5 points per game.
Both the Generals and Dots had regular-season losses to the Tigers and Wildcats, respectively, and both games were held at the same sites where they’ll be contested Thursday.
Winfield fell at Chapmanville 61-43 on Feb. 1 as 6-foot-8 Marshall recruit Obinna Anochili-Killen tallied 22 points for the Tigers, with Andrew Shull and Philip Mullins each adding 13.
“We’re going to have to rebound better,’’ said Generals coach Chris Stephens, “and limit them to one shot. They’re good enough on that first shot to beat most teams. If we let them get second and third opportunities, it’s going to be tough to hang with them. Offensively, we’ll have to take care of the basketball and limit our turnovers.’’
Winfield is coming off a 41-39 sectional finals loss at Poca that went to triple overtime — a game in which both teams opted to run clock and hold the ball for stretches. Poca led at halftime 9-5. Might Stephens take the same approach at Chapmanville?
“We’ll probably try to shorten it a little bit,’’ he said. “But it’s doubtful they would let us play the way we did the last game. They’d probably come out and pressure us a little bit more. They would trap and run and jump and we’d have to play a little bit more with them.’’
Killen leads the Tigers in scoring at 20.3 points per game and is followed by Shull (16.0) and Mullins (14.7). For Winfield, the top scorers are Hunter Morris (14.8), Christian Frye (11.1) and Donovan Craft (10.0).
Stephens said guarding the Tigers isn’t as simple as surrounding Killen with two or three defenders, or paying extra attention to Shull, their accomplished point guard.
“We’ve tried a bunch of defenses over the past several years,’’ he said, “but all of their role guys step up in different capacities. If you try to junk defense them, if you try to help off people, they still have guys at all positions that can hurt us. We just have to sit down and guard, make them take shots as tough as we can. Hopefully, we’ll force them into tough shots and rebound the ball.’’
Poca, meanwhile, must contend with Early who, like Killen, is considered a candidate for the state’s player of the year award. Early, who has committed to Marshall, poured in 42 points the first time around against the Dots, a 55-53 double-OT win for Logan on Feb. 11 in Poca.
“When we gets going downhill to the rim, he’s hard to stop,’’ Poca coach Allen Osborne said of the 6-4, 225-pound Early. “We’ve got to figure a way to slow him down. We’re not going to stop him; he’s too good. But look at the last game — he had 42 and we had a chance to win. We’ve got to do a better job on him and their offense.
“Early’s a really good player,’’ Osborne said, “but their other players don’t get the credit they deserve sometimes. They all know their roles and Zach [Green] does a good job coaching them.’’
Besides Early, the Wildcats get points from Mitchell Hainer (11.6) and freshman Aiden Slack, who has averaged 11.4 points over his last five games. For Poca, sophomore guard Isaac McKneely (22.0) tops the team and is followed by Noah Rittinger (11.5) and Nate Vance (7.8).
Will Osborne, like Stephens, tinker with the notion of holding the ball?
“I don’t know what we’re going to do, to be honest,’’ Osborne said. “We’ll probably slow it down a little bit and try to keep the game in the 50s. If it gets up and down, Early is hard to stop. I think we can run offense a little bit like we’ve been doing against them. That’s one way to slow him down. If he doesn’t have the ball, he can’t score, can he? We’ve got to make it a half-court game and be solid on both ends of the court.’’