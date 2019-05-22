Team titles in four of the six divisions weren't decided until the final event Saturday, and one other nearly went down to the wire as the 105th state meet wrapped up on a sunny, mid-80-degree day at University of Charleston Stadium.
Winfield, a Cardinal Conference member, pulled off its second daily double in three years, edging Bridgeport by three points for the Class AA girls championship and coming from behind in the last few events to pass Fairmont Senior in the boys meet.
In AAA boys, Spring Mills settled a three-way battle by winning the meet-ending 4x400-meter relay and winding up with 71 points to edge Wheeling Park (68) and Cabell Midland (63) for its first-ever track title. In AAA girls, Ripley set a record in the 4x400 to close out an 82-80 decision over hard-luck Wheeling Park. It was one of 13 meet marks to fall Saturday.
In Class A boys, Williamstown held off hard-charging Magnolia 84.3-82, also winning the 4x400 to close it out. In Class A girls, the only one-sided meet of the entire weekend, Williamstown emerged with a 108.5-52 cushion over runner-up Ritchie County.
The meet ended several hours past its normal time frame owing to a weather delay of four hours, 16 minutes Friday that pushed several events onto Saturday's card. Competition on Friday ended about 15 minutes past midnight.
In fact, the AA boys pole vault was still going on more than an hour after all the track events had concluded Saturday, but Winfield had enough of a lead on Fairmont Senior that it didn't change the championship result. The final margin was 80-62.
Aaron Withrow, Winfield's senior distance runner and a University of Kentucky recruit, accounted for four first-place finishes for a second straight year, winning the Class AA boys 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and contributing a leg on the victorious 4x400 relay that solidified the team crown. Withrow missed a meet record in the 1,600 by one-hundredth of a second.
"I was hoping to get that record, and that's a heartbreaker," Withrow said, "but obviously, the most important thing is getting points for the team, what I need to do to help the team.
"The memories come from winning a state title. That stays with you forever. Records can be broken, but you never forget winning a state title with your teammates."
Greg Moore ran the anchor leg in Winfield's 4x400 triumph to lock up the program's ninth boys title since 1997.
In AA girls, Winfield went back and forth all day with Bridgeport, finishing with a 124-121 margin. The Indians took the 4x400 to end the meet, beating the Generals by 0.16 of a second, but it wasn't enough to overtake them.
Sophomore Baylee Adkins, who ran the anchor leg on Winfield's 4x400, nearly came from way back on the home stretch, but was nosed out at the finish line. She earlier won the 800 with a time of 2:14.78 and ran third in the 400.
She said running for a team title and for her teammates in her final events was just as inspiring as running for her own cause.
"Back there (in the 800), I was thinking about them when I was running," Adkins said, "because they were all cheering when I went by and it was really close with the scores for the teams.
"I would have liked it if it was a bigger gap, but I think it give you a little bit more adrenaline when they're so close."
Junior Tori Starcher again came through for Ripley in its quest to repeat as AAA girls champion. She took the baton on the anchor leg of the 4x400 and didn't disappoint, closing out a meet-record time of 4:01.64.
It gave Starcher 12 wins in 12 state-meet events over her three seasons.
"It's totally unreal," Starcher said. "My team just worked so hard. Obviously, I had to work hard myself to produce points for my team, but being able to repeat as state champion is totally amazing. It's awesome for Ripley because it's such a small town."
Starcher, a nationally known runner who set a record in winning the girls high school mile at the prestigious Penn Relays this year, realized how close the margin was over Wheeling Park as she ran the 4x400. The Patriots ran third in the final event, but had they placed second, the teams would have finished in a tie for the title.
"It was crazy," Starcher said. "Going into it, we had all the points tallied and we knew if we were second it could have gotten into a tie. Obviously, nobody wants to tie, you want a true winner. We knew we were capable to come out there and win. The 4x4, we're all friends outside of the track team; we wanted to get it done."
Starcher also turned in meet-record times Saturday in the 800 (2:08.40) and 1,600 (4:46.61). Besides the three marks she was part of, 10 other meet records fell Saturday to go along with the four set Friday.