MAN — The Tug Valley High School girls’ basketball team breezed past the Man Lady Billies, 68-47, on Monday night behind the 17-point performances of Makayla May and Kaylee Baisden.
Tug Valley improved to 2-1 with the win, while Man, coached by first-year mentor Orlando Washington, dropped to 0-5.
Macie Cline had 15 points for Man. Olivia Ramsey also reached double digits in scoring with 13 points.
Kami Anderson added seven points for the Lady Billies. Karissa Anderson and Shania Kennedy each had five points.
Tori Honaker chipped in with two points.
Alyssa Newsome and Brooklyn Evans each had 10 points for Tug Valley. Autumn Hall had five and Audrey Evans three. Haley Gilman, Kennedy Mollett and Karli Ward each had two points for the Lady Panthers.
Tug Valley is scheduled to play at Meigs (Ohio) on Saturday. The Lady Panthers then travel to Class AAA St. Albans on Dec. 27. St. Albans is coached by former Logan High School and Marshall University standout Shayna Gore.
Man plays in the River View tournament, Dec. 20-21.
PHELPS, KY. 59, MAN 20: Man took it on the chin at Phelps, Kentucky, last Thursday, Dec. 12, in a 59-20 setback.
Kami Anderson and Olivia Ramsey netted seven points apiece to lead Man.
Tori Honaker and Shania Kennedy each had three points.
Kylie Hall and Dariene Prater each had 21 points to pace Phelps. Kaci Dotson had 11 points.
VAN 35, MAN 22: Man dropped a 35-22 game at home to Van on Dec. 9.
Kami Anderson and Olivia Ramsey each had seven points for Man. Karissa Anderson had five and Shania Kennedy had three. Karlie LaFauci led Van with 12 points.