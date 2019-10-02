LOGAN — One thing was certain about the Logan High School football team’s performance last week against Winfield.
The Wildcats’ offense was much improved, as Logan put up 34 points on the scoreboard. It was the biggest output by far for Logan, which had sputtered all season and hadn’t scored more than one touchdown in a single game all season.
In fact, the 34 points was more than the 28 scored by the Cats in the first four games combined.
The problem was Logan’s defense, which surrendered 70 points to the Generals.
Logan, 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the Cardinal Conference, will try to shore up that defense this Friday night as the Wildcats travel to Nitro to take on the Nitro Wildcats.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Nitro High School’s Underwood Field.
Nitro is 2-3, 1-3 after beating Wayne 64-56 in last week’s shootout.
The game pits two last place teams. Logan, outscored 280-62 this season, is last in the Cardinal Conference South Division, while Nitro is in the cellar in the CC North.
Logan saw a remarkable improvement last week on the offensive side of the ball.
Logan quarterback Jordan Hayes tossed three touchdown passes covering 28, 7 and 77 yards, the latter two going to Aiden Slack, who had three scores on the night. Hayes also scored a touchdown on a 9-yard TD run. He was 22 of 33 passing for 368 yards on the evening.
The Wildcats scored a touchdown late in the game on a gadget play as wide receiver Corey Townsend tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Slack, making it a 57-34 game with 6:31 left in the contest.
Townsend had nine grabs for 196 yards and a touchdown. Slack reeled in eight passes for 167 yards.
Logan trailed at one point just 29-20 with 7:09 left until halftime as Hayes fired a 77-yard bomb to Slack.
Winfield then took care of business, outscoring the Cats 41-14 the rest of the way.
Logan beat Nitro 30-26 last season but trail 5-3 in the all-time series. Nitro has won two out of the last three meetings.
Nitro and winless Wayne combined for 120 points and 917 yards of total offense in last week’s game at Wayne.
Nitro took its first and only lead of the night with 30 seconds left, when Cameron Foster scored his sixth touchdown of the night, a 5-yard run, to give the visiting Wildcats the win. He ended up with 190 yards on the ground for the night.
Even with the offensive onslaught, the difference came down to a defensive play by Nitro. With the game knotted at 56, Nitro’s Trevor Lowe made a fourth-down tackle to stop the Pioneers near midfield with three minutes to play. Nitro then marched down field for the winning score.
Nitro was outgained 523-394 by Wayne in yards of total offense. Wayne’s Jon Chinn, Aaron Adkins and QB Preston Childs all ran for more than 100 yards. Chinn led the way with 167.
Lowe, Nitro’s sophomore quarterback, ran for 134 yards and scored two TDs. He also threw for another score.
Hayes has completed 52 of 92 passes for 718 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season.
Corey Townsend has 20 catches for 382 yards, while Aiden Slack has 14 grabs for 253 yards.
Troy Marcum has 43 rushes for 222 yards on the season. Slack has 39 carries for 151 yards and a score.
Slack leads Logan in tackles with 40. Dylan Adkins has 30 and Cameron Hensley and Marcum 29 each.