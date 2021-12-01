MADISON — With practices starting recently, the Scott High School boys’ basketball team is off and running.
The Skyhawks went just 4-10 last season, falling 59-54 to Lincoln County in last year’s Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tourney, but a lot of experienced players are coming back and the Skyhawks hope to make a deep tournament run.
Four full-time starters and one-part time starter are back this season.
Reece Carden, a senior guard, heads Scott’s returning bunch.
Carden, last year’s Boone County Player of the Year and a Class AAA Honorable Mention All-State pick, averaged 17.6 points per game in 2021 while hitting 48% of his 2-point attempts and 38% of his 3-point tries. He averaged four rebounds and two assists per contest.
Scott also returns senior Cavin White, another All-State Honorable Mention selection last year. White averaged 14 points a game last year and made 45% of his 3-point attempts.
Another senior starter — Landon Stone (10 ppg) — is back.
Senior starter Braxton Dolin also returns. He averaged 9.1 points a game last season.
Guard Jaren Gaiter is yet another returnee who started some last season for Scott. Gaiter has shown that he can put the ball in the hole and has carried the Skyhawks at times when they needed a lift.
Scott will hit the hardwood on Saturday, Nov. 27, in a preseason tri-scrimmage with county foes Van and Sherman at the Madison Civic Center.
The Skyhawks are set to open the season on Dec. 10-11 at the Westside Tip-off Classic. Scott plays Liberty-Raleigh the first night and the host Renegades the last night.
Scott then has three-straight away games at Logan, Winfield and Ripley before having its home opener on Dec. 28 against Poca.
“Things are going well,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said. “We have a lot of returning players back from last year, so it’s been nice to already have the foundation in place. We’re ready to hit the ground running this year. Last year, we played a seven-man rotation, and all seven are back this year. We have some younger guys who played some JV minutes last year and also have a senior who came out this year and will step into the rotation.”
With all that experience, competing for a sectional title and a berth in the Class AAA state tournament are the goals for Scott.
“We have some high goals, and we obviously want to make it to the state tournament this year,” Ballard said. “I think that’s attainable for us. We have a rough region with Logan, Nitro and Winfield, but we feel like we are right in the mix and we hope this is the year we break through.”
Scott will have a tough schedule and sectional this year.
Back in Scott’s Class AAA section are Logan, Lincoln County and Wayne.
“Logan also returns a lot of guys,” Ballard said. “We had a great game with them last year at their place. They got us in overtime. I really think these are two of the better teams in the state this year and we match up with each other very well. You can never count Lincoln County out. I know they graduated a lot last year, but Coach (Rodney) Plumley always has a trick up his sleeve. They are always competitive, and they will give us some games, too.”
Five Cardinal Conference teams made it to the state tourney last season — Poca, Chapmanville, Nitro, Herbert Hoover and Winfield.
All those teams will surely challenge again for state tourney berths, along with Logan and Scott.
There will be no ‘gimmies’ in the Cardinal again this season, Ballard said.
“If you don’t show up to play in the Cardinal Conference night in and night out, you are going to get beat,” he said. “Isaac McNeely is back for another year at Poca. Then you have Chapmanville and Logan who are always good. Nitro returns a lot of guys from their state tournament team last year. Winfield is good and Hoover has a lot of guys back from their state tournament team. There’s a lot of parity in this conference. Anyone is capable of beating anybody. This tough schedule will help us prepare for the post-season. The whole conference benefits from it.”
2021-22 Scott High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule:
Dec. 10: vs. Liberty-Raleigh (at Westside Tip-off Classic), 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 11: at Westside (at Westside Tip-off Classic), 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 21: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 23: at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 28: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 31: *Herbert Hoover, 4 p.m.
Jan. 7: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 11: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: at St. Albans, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1: at Charleston Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: at Hatfield McCoy Shootout at Williamson, TBA
Feb. 11: at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: at Parkersburg, 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: Ripley, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game