MADISON — With the bulk of Scott High School’s top players coming back for the 2021-22 season this could be the year of the Skyhawk.
Scott went just 4-10 last season, falling 59-54 to Lincoln County in last year’s Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tourney but a lot of returnees are coming back and the Skyhawks hope to make a deep tournament run.
“We have a lot of returning players back from last year so it’s been nice to already have the foundation in place. We’re ready to hit the ground running this year,” Skyhawks’ coach Shawn Ballard said. “Last year, we played a seven-man rotation and all seven are back this year. We have some younger guys who played some JV minutes last year and also have a senior who came out this year and will step into the rotation.”
With all that experience, competing for a sectional title and a berth in the Class AAA state tournament are the goals for Scott.
“We have some high goals and we obviously want to make it to the state tournament this year,” Ballard said. “I think that’s attainable for us. We have a rough region with Logan, Nitro and Winfield but we feel like we are right in the mix and we hope this is the year we break through.”
Reece Carden, a senior guard, heads Scott’s returning bunch.
Carden, last year’s Boone County Player of the Year and a Class AAA Honorable Mention All-State pick, averaged 17.6 points per game in 2021 while hitting 48% of his 2-point attempts and 38% of his 3-point tries. He averaged four rebounds and two assists per contest.
“He had a big sophomore year and he’s really stepped his game forward,” Ballard said. “He’s hit the weight room in the off-season. His vertical shot up and he’s a lot quicker. He put on 10-15 pounds of upper body muscle. He’s really taken his game to the next level. He was more of a catch-and-shoot kind of guy last year. We look for him to get into more situations this year where he can attack the rim with the floor space and shooters around him. We’re expecting a big year out of him.”
Scott also returns senior Cavin White, another All-State Honorable Mention selection last year. White averaged 14 points a game last year and made 45% of his 3-point attempts.
“We have quite a few seniors on the team all played quite a few minutes last year,” Ballard said. “He’s one of the most tenacious defenders that I’ve ever seen. He took at least one charge in every game last season and as a guard, that’s unreal.”
Another senior starter in Landon Stone (10 ppg) is back.
“He’s started for us since his sophomore year,” Ballard said. “He’s a strong guard and really finishes well around the rim. He can also shoot it from 3-point range. He played football this fall so he’s getting some of the rust off right now going from football shape to basketball shape. He’ll be ready. He had a heck of a football season. He’s a competitor.”
Senior starter Braxton Dolin also returns. He averaged 9.1 points a game last season.
“Braxton is a heck of a defender and athlete and gets up and down the floor real well,” Ballard said.
Guard Jaren Gaiter is yet another returnee who started some last season for Scott. Gaiter has shown that he can put the ball in the hole and has carried the Skyhawks at times when they needed a lift.
“Jaren is a quick guard who can really shoot it,” Ballard said. “I look for him to have a big year for us.”
Isaac Setser, a junior, has shined for Scott and has a knack for driving to the bucket.
“We have a team that is made up primarily of guards but he’s one of our bigger guards,” Ballard said. “He’s close to 6-3 and has some muscle so he can guard and match up against some bigs in the post. Even though he’s one of our taller guys he’s one of our true point guards on our team. He really does a good job about getting rebounds on the defensive end, pushing the pace and getting us in transition. In the paint, he can finish it really well.”
Jayden Sharps, a junior, came off the bench for Scott last year and is back.
“He’s another quick guard who gets up and down the floor,” Ballard said. “He shot the ball well this summer.”
Others are also pressing for playing time, including senior Ian Jarrell.
“He’s working his way into the rotation and I think he’ll have some big games for us,” Ballard said.
First-year player Dylan Grant could also help the team.
“He’s a physical player, muscular and athletic and a big body player who goes about 6-4,” Ballard said. “He’s really going to help us on the glass.”
Ballard said the Skyhawks might have a shifting starting lineup.
“Last year we have a set starting five,” he said. “But this year we have so many good players. We have 10 guys who are varsity level basketball players. We are going to say these are our starters and these are our bench guys. We are going to mix guys in and out because we really do that they kind of depth.”
With all of its guards, Scott expects to pick up the tempo on the offensive end.
“We’re going to try to play at a fast pace. It’s a cliché thing to say that we are going to run and go up and down the floor but that’s what want to do,” Ballard said. “We think that we have some things in place and some players in place to really do that at a high level and make it work.”
Scott is set to open the season on Dec. 10 vs. Liberty-Raleigh in the Westside Tip-off Classic. The Skyhawks then play the host Renegades the next night.
The Cardinal Conference opener is Dec. 14 at Logan and the home opener not until Dec. 28 in a clash with Isaac McNeely and the Poca Dots.
Scott plays again in the same Class AAA sectional with Logan, Lincoln County and Wayne. It figures to be a two-way race between the Skyhawks and the Wildcats.