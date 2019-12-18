WEST MADISON – Logan High School played without their All-State scorer David Early on Tuesday night but got a gritty 22-point effort from wing-man Mitchell Hainer and easily downed Scott High in the Hawk’s Nest, 82-66.
According to Wildcats Head Coach Zach Green, Early was one practice shy with the team of meeting WVSSAC requirements to be eligible for the Cardinal Conference match up with the Skyhawks.
Logan (1-1) focused their defensive efforts on slowing down Jagger Bell, who scored 35 points in Scott’s season opener with Lincoln County last week.
While Bell finished with 14 points respectively, he was held scoreless in the second period by a swarming Wildcat defense.
“We are a really, really young team right now and we came in here talking about our effort and intensity that you have to take on the road and we didn’t have that against Herbert Hoover (opener) but we had it tonight and we showed what we can do,” said Coach Green after the game. “I’m really proud of my guys tonight. We are a team full of freshmen and sophomores with one junior and one senior playing tonight and they all played like upperclassmen.”
The Skyhawks led 14-12 after the first frame thanks to buckets from Bell, Gavin Cooper and Caleb Dingess topped off with a trey from Jon Jon Hamilton. The Skyhawks used good ball pressure to force three turnovers early in the game but the Wildcats went on a 25-15 run in the second quarter highlighted by eight points from sophomore guard Trey Brown including a bomb with hands in his face from the wing good for three points, his second long range points of the quarter.
Logan took a 37-29 lead to half time. Scott found itself in foul trouble early in the second half. While the Hawks increased its scoring in the second half with opportunistic second chances off of offensive rebounds, it wasn’t enough as Hainer took control with 13 points in the second half including a three point bucket in the third.
Scott (1-1) came within 8 points in the third but it was as close as they would get. Gavin Cooper, Caleb Dingess and Hamilton all scored in double figures for the Hawks in a losing effort.
“We knew that Early wasn’t playing and it affected the game not only in our preparation but I think our guys were shocked a little bit and I don’t think our enthusiasm and mental preparation were the same without him out there,” said Scott Coach Shawn Ballard. “They have shooters and we knew we had to contest and we didn’t. We knew when we got into foul trouble that it would limit our rotations. We have a guy who is playing injured right now who couldn’t contest shots the way he normally would and that isn’t making excuses but it was a factor for us defensively. In the end, they came in here and out- toughed us tonight.”
Noah Cook added 13 points for Logan, while Garrett Williamson had 12 and Trey Brown 11. Cameron Hensley and Jarron Glick had eight each. Aiden Slack had six points and Carson Kirk two.
Logan enters the Smoky Mountain Shootout in Tennessee on Dec. 19 while Scott travels cross-county to Sherman on the same night.