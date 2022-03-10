Andrew Workman is heading back home to his alma mater West Virginia State.
Workman, a Chapmanville Regional High School graduate, has accepted a position with the WV State football staff where he will be the offensive line coach and run game coordinator.
He was an assistant coach at Division III Guilford College (N.C.) last season.
“It is with great excitement that I am blessed to announce the next step in my coaching career. I am coming home. I have been offered and have accepted the Offensive Line Coach / Run Game Coordinator position at my alma mater, West Virginia State University,” Workman said in a statement. “Tayla and I are elated for this opportunity. I want to thank God for blessing me with the knowledge and ability to make an impact with the young men I have coached. I also want to thank Coach John Pennington for having faith in me to lead the best unit in football. I am looking forward to getting to work immediately building the toughest, most connected unit of Hogz in the nation and getting these guys ready to pound the rock.”
Workman had a prior stint at WV State and also was on the Huntington High School football staff.
Workman was the tight ends/full backs coach at West Virginia State for three seasons in 2018-20.
“It was an awesome experience,” Workman said of his time at West Virginia State in a previously interview. “I had been around college football for a while. We would go to different colleges during the off-season and see how the ran things. It's so much more personal. You get to be around those kids. A lot of them are really good athletes. They have a chip on their shoulder and they have something to prove. We I got there I was a grad assistant and I was working on my Bachelor's the whole time. I was able to graduate in three years.”
Workman graduated at Chapmanville in 2013 and played football for the Tigers under former head coach George Barker.
Following his graduation at CRHS, Workman joined the United States Marine Corps, eventually earning a rank of Sergeant. His tours with the Marines took him all over the globe.
After his military service was complete, Workman came home and landed a job on former Coach Rob Dial's staff at Chapmanville in 2017.
