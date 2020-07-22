The WVU Dream AAU girls’ basketball team went 2-2 over the weekend in the Clash is Now tournament in Indianapolis.
The Dream, coached by Logan High School graduate Hannah Tothe, went 2-0 in pool bracket play, first downing the OTP Premiere team of Louisville, Kentucky, 42-26, last Friday.
Alana Eves (Wayne) led the Dream with 18 points, while Kaylea Baisden (Tug Valley) tossed in nine points.
In the second pool play game on Saturday, the Dream was a 53-48 winner over Cincinnati’s Finest. Baisden led the way with a 17-point effort, while Eves had 12 and Caroline Asbury (Spring Valley) eight. Baisden, a junior, was 5 of 6 shooting from behind the 3-point arc. Kelci Blair (Johnson Central, Kentucky) added seven points and Julie Boone (Tolsia) six.
The Dream then went to bracket play and dropped two games to end the tournament. The Dream was first defeated by the C2K Thunder team out of Cleveland, 39-34. Baisden and Jill Tothe (Logan) both pumped in 12 points to pace the locals. Asbury netted eight points.
The Dream then finished 2-2 in the tourney with a 50-45 loss to Team Ohio. Tothe and Eves netted 12 points apiece, while Baisden had six.
The team is staying in Indianapolis this week and making it a long stay in the Hoosier State as the Dream is set to take part in another tournament, the Midwest Challenge.
The Dream was scheduled to play on Monday through Wednesday with games played at the Indiana Pacers center.
The locals were scheduled to play in a tournament July 6-8 in Nashville, Tennessee, however, that tourney was canceled.
Also on the squad is Logan’s Abbie Baisden.
The Dream began the season with a 3-0 showing in the Adidas Shootout in Pittsburgh in the season opening tournament.
The Dream, founded by Logan’s Mike Tothe, has had much success over the years.
The team won its divisional national championship last season, a year after finishing runner-up.
Last season, the Dream, downed the Ashboro Warriors of South Carolina, 56-38, to close out national tournament play at 7-0 and the season with a 29-8 record.