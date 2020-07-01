It was a great start to the 2020 summer season for Hannah Tothe and the West Virginia Dream.
The AAU girls’ basketball team went a perfect 3-0 last weekend in the Adidas Shootout in Pittsburgh in the season opening tournament.
The Dream team defeated the North Central West Virginia Swish team 46-43 in the opener, they destroyed the Court Soldiers out of Pittsburgh, 47-16, in Game 2.
The Dream then rolled to an easy 56-19 victory over the WV Xplosion, a team of Morgantown High School players and athletes from other surrounding schools.
The Dream held a 10-point lead against the Swish but then fell behind by six points with four minutes left in the game. A late run then put the Dream over the top.
The Swish squad featured First-Team All-Staters Victoria Sturm of Lincoln High School and Autumn Lewis from Cabell Midland. Others players from Fairmont Senior, North Marion and Buchanan Upshur were also on the roster.
Kaylea Baisden (Tug Valley) tossed in 12 points to lead the Dream in the win over the Court Soldiers. Alana Eves (Wayne) and Caroline Asbury (Spring Valley) both had eight points and Jill Tothe (Logan), Coach Tothe’s younger sister, finished with six points.
Rounding out the Dream’s roster are: Kelci Blair (Johnson Central, Ky.); Julie Boone (Tolsia); Hannah Blankenship (Wyoming East); and Abbie Myers (Logan).
Myers, a guard, transferred from Chapmanville Regional to Logan last year at mid-season and ended up sitting out the second part of the basketball campaign in her transition.
“It’s definitely going to be our best year,” Coach Tothe said. “We have seven strong girls on the team and we are solid in all five positions. We picked up Abbie Myers this year, a good guard who transferred from Chapmanville to Logan last year. She’s going to be a solid player. We are down one of our good basketball IQ players in Hannah Blankenship of Wyoming East. She’s having some medical issues that the doctors don’t really know how to handle right now. We truly do miss having her on the team. We are hoping the doctors might be able to give her some answers so she can be back out there with us.”
Next up for the Dream team is a tournament in Nashville, Tennessee beginning on July 6.
The Dream has had much success over the years.
The team won its divisional national championship last season, a year after finishing runner-up.
Last season, the Dream, downed the Ashboro Warriors of South Carolina, 56-38, to close out national tournament play at 7-0 and the season with a 29-8 record.
“We’re going to have a good year if we can have a shot at getting out there to play,” Tothe said.