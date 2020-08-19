This past spring was a spring without baseball as the entire baseball season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
This summer, baseball made a return as the West Virginia Flames took to the diamond.
The Flames, a summer ball team made up of players from Logan County, surrounding counties and others from the Kanawha Valley area, recently completed a successful summer season.
The team won the Diamond Series Tournament championship at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park and closed out with a 20-4 record.
The Flames defeated the Huskies 11-9 in the championship game and also beat the Huskies 6-1 earlier in the tourney. The Flames also pummeled Roane Mason, 17-6, and was a 6-2 winner over the Charleston Crush in the semifinals.
Flames’ manager Matt Carter said it was a great summer and he was happy many of the players got to have a season of some kind.
“What a summer,” Carter said. “I am so proud of our team. To win a tournament championship at Appalachian Power Park in our last game is the perfect ending for these young men who lost their senior season. They got rings and memories to last a lifetime. I want to thank all who have supported us. We really appreciate it.”
Carter said the Flames came together quickly in a short amount of time.
“This team came together life I’ve never seen,” he said. “We all lost a season but they made their own. These guys really came together and made a team even though these young men played against each other at rival schools. They eat together. They golf together. These young men made friendships that will last a lifetime. It was an honor for me, Alex Perry, Mark McGrew and Chad Bumgarner to coach this team. These young men represented their schools and their communities with hard play and class on and off the field. We had a blast.”
Ethan Varney, a Tug Valley High School graduate, was the starting and winning pitcher in the 6-1 win over the Huskies.
Landon Fairchild also pitched in relief, striking out three batters.
Aaron Epling (Scott High School) went 2-for-3 with a double. Braydon McClung (Logan) was 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Fairchild was 1-for-2 with a run batted in. Connor McGrew (Logan) added a hit. Varney had a hit, walked twice and drove in two runs. Ethan Carter (Logan) had one RBI.
Dawson Beckett (Logan) was the starting and winning pitcher for the Flames in the win over Roane Mason. He went five innings. He struck out 10 batters and allowed four earned runs.
The Flames’ bats exploded, plating right runs in the fourth inning.
McGrew led the way as he was 2-for-3. Korbin Bostic (Logan) was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. McClung, Beckett, Fairchild and Varney each a hit and two RBIs.
Chase Berry (Chapmanville) and Epling each added a hit.
Tyrus Baumgardner was hit by two pitches, walked once and scored all three times.
Ethan Carter walked twice and drove in one run.
In the semifinal win over the Crush, Berry pitched a complete game win on the mound, firing seven innings, fanning 12 and allowing just two earned runs.
Epling and McClung each led the way as he was 3-for-3 with one run batted in.
McGrew and Berry each had a hit and an RBI. Wes Medley and Carter both singled.
Epling was 3-for-4 at the plate in the championship game win over the Huskies.
Carter went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk.
Medley doubled and drove in a run, while Berry and Beckett each had a hit and an RBI. McClung doubled and knocked in three runs.
Baumgardner, McGrew and Varney all singled. Fairchild had one RBI.
The Huskies took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but the Flames took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third. Carter and Berry each had RBI singles during the frame. Baumgardner knocked in the fourth run.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Flames pushed seven runs across to grab an 11-3 lead. McClung’s three-run double was the big blow during the outburst. Baumgardner, Fairchild, Beckett, Carter and Bostic also had hits in the frame.
In the top of the sixth, the Huskies bounced back with a six-run inning to close the gap to 11-9.
Fairchild pitched the win on the mound for the Flames, going five innings, striking out seven and allowing five runs (three earned) with three issued walks. McClung came in to pitch and yielded four runs. Varney was the closer, tossing 1 1/3 innings and notching the save, He gave up no runs and fanned one.
In the semifinal win over Roane Mason, Beckett pitched a complete game five-inning win. The game was shortened to five frames due to time limit. Beckett struck out 10 batters and gave up four earned runs.
An eight-run fourth inning highlighted the Flames’ attack.
Bostic went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Flames. McGrew was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs battled in.
McClung and Varney each had a hit and two runs knocked in.
Beckett and Fairchild both singled and had one RBI each. Epling and Berry both had a single.
Baumgardner was hit by two pitches and also drew a free pass with a walk and scored all three times.
Carter walked twice and drove in a run.