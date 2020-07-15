The West Virginia Flames have played a little baseball already.
They are going to be playing some more ball in the coming weeks.
The Flames are an all-star team of local and regional graduates brought together by team administrator Matt Carter.
The Flames were scheduled to play on Tuesday at Logan High School’s Roger Gertz Field against the Crush.
This Thursday, the Flames head to Huntington to play the Huntington Hounds at St. Cloud Commons. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
The team then heads to Charleston to play in a tournament this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
On Tuesday, July 21 the Flames are slated to play the Roane Legion at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park for a doubleheader set to begin at 6 p.m.
Then the Flames enter another Charleston area tournament on July 24.
Carter said he was happy to help get the team going.
“I had an idea to bring together the best 18-and-under local talent and mix them with players they have played with before through other travel baseball teams,” he said. “We are a very good baseball team. These players deserve a chance to play locally before heading on to college and play. We have played really well so far this summer.”
The Flames are coached by Logan’s Alex Perry.
“Coach Perry has been tremendous with the players this summer,” Carter said. “He really connects with the players. His leadership has been really strong.”
Jay Mullins and Matt Brown are the assistant coaches. The team’s stat keeper is Mark McGrew.
The team is really close and have built great chemistry together, Carter said.
“We are deep in pitching, led by Logan High graduates Dawson Beckett and Braydon McClung,” Carter said. “Dawson plays some first as well and Braydon can play anywhere for us. We also have From Logan Connor McGrew who throws really well. He plays second as well and hits the ball hard. Corey Miller, a soon to be senior at LHS who plays third, along with pitching. He hits really well. Chase Berry from Chapmanville is pitching as well. He is solid and can play anywhere. We also have Spring Valley graduate Tyrus Baumgardner who throws in the high 80s. Also Pitching are LHS jnior Korbin Bostic, Nitro graduate Wes Medley and Tug Valley’s Ethan Varney.”
Carter said the Flames’ outfield is also very good.
“Tyrus can throw from center field to home on a dime,” he said. “Korbin is flawless and Wes is solid and throws strong. Ethan Varney is another solid help in the outfield.”
Carter said the team’s infield is also solid.
“We have Aaron Epling at Shortstop and he’s one of the smoothest in the state there,” Carter said. “McGrew plays a lot of second. Berry and McClung can go anywhere in the infield. Miller is solid at third and Beckett is solid at first base. We have the the best catchers in the state. Ethan Carter, an LHS graduate, is our starting catcher. His defense is very strong. We will be bringing in Lincoln County High graduate Eli Kirkendoll soon. McClung catches as well. Those three are as solid as they come.”
Since the COVID-19 crisis shut down the entire 2020 high school baseball season, Carter said it’s great that the players are able to play some baseball.
“We are built to compete,” Carter said. “That’s what we wanna do. Have fun and compete.”
The Flames are excited to play at Appalachian Power Park against a good Roane Legion team.
“We are so excited to play there,” Carter said. “I contacted the GM of the Power and set it up. Coach Perry set it up with Roane Legion to come down and play us. The players are really excited to play there. I wanted to give these players that didn’t get a chance to play their senior years a chance to play where it all would’ve ended. Power Park.”
Carter asks for fans to come out and support the Flames.
“We want support,” he said. “These players love it when we have a crowd. Just be safe in these unprecedented times. If we follow the safety guidelines we can have safe baseball games.”