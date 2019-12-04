High School Basketball
West Virginia Coaches Association
Pre Season Girls Basketball Poll
Class AAA
Place School Votes
1 Parkersburg 53
2 Greenbrier East 37
3 University 32
4 Wheeling Park 31
5 George Washington 30
6 Huntington 20
7 South Charleston 14
8 Martinsburg 11
9 Woodrow Wilson 9
10 Morgantown 7
Other Teams Receiving Votes
Parkersburg South 4
Cabel Midland 1
Musselman 1
John Marshall 1
Class AA
Place School Votes
1 Fairmont Senior 40
2 North Marion 32
3 Lincoln 31
4 Wayne 25
5 Wyoming East 21
6 Bluefield 16
7 Frankfort 12
8 Winfield 7
9 Sissonville 6
10 Nitro 5
Other Teams Receiving Votes
Bridgeport 4
Logan 1
Chapmanville 1
Class A
Place School Votes
1 Huntington St. Joes 47
2 Parkersburg Catholic 40
3 Wheeling Central 35
4 Summers Co 29
5 Williamstown 17
6 Magnolia 16
7 Tucker Co 10
8 Gilmer Co 8
9 St. Marys 6
10 Midland Trail 3
Other Teams Receiving Votes
Pocahontas Co 2
Trinity 1
Webster Co 1