High School Basketball

West Virginia Coaches Association

Pre Season Girls Basketball Poll

Class AAA

Place School Votes

1 Parkersburg 53

2 Greenbrier East 37

3 University 32

4 Wheeling Park 31

5 George Washington 30

6 Huntington 20

7 South Charleston 14

8 Martinsburg 11

9 Woodrow Wilson 9

10 Morgantown 7

Other Teams Receiving Votes

Parkersburg South 4

Cabel Midland 1

Musselman 1

John Marshall 1

Class AA

Place School Votes

1 Fairmont Senior 40

2 North Marion 32

3 Lincoln 31

4 Wayne 25

5 Wyoming East 21

6 Bluefield 16

7 Frankfort 12

8 Winfield 7

9 Sissonville 6

10 Nitro 5

Other Teams Receiving Votes

Bridgeport 4

Logan 1

Chapmanville 1

Class A

Place School Votes

1 Huntington St. Joes 47

2 Parkersburg Catholic 40

3 Wheeling Central 35

4 Summers Co 29

5 Williamstown 17

6 Magnolia 16

7 Tucker Co 10

8 Gilmer Co 8

9 St. Marys 6

10 Midland Trail 3

Other Teams Receiving Votes

Pocahontas Co 2

Trinity 1

Webster Co 1