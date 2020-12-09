The WVSSAC has delayed the state cheer competition.
Originally scheduled to be held on Dec. 12 in Huntington at Marshall University’s Cam Henderson Center, the state tourney will now be held sometime after Jan. 11 at a time and location to be determined later.
“The postponement is in accord with the December 2 update to Safety Guidance for Sports issued by state government officials in response to the pandemic, and is made in the interest of safety for cheerleading participants and fans,” said WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan. “West Virginia will have State High School Cheer Championships. The championships will be conducted after January 11, 2021 at a time and location yet to be determined.”
The Logan and Man high school cheerleading teams had qualified for the state competition.
Man had finished first place and won the Region 4 championship, while Logan was regional runner-up in its Class AA region.
Man won its regional title with a score of 255.6. Tolsia was runner-up with 248.4 and also advanced to state.
Tug Valley, the three-time reigning Class A state champions, was not able to compete in the regional tourney due to Mingo County’s red status on the state’s COVID-19 map.
Logan took second place in its regional with a score of 248.20. Winfield was the regional champion with a score of 251.80 and also advanced to state.
Logan, coached by Alice Akers, is led by its three seniors Kenzie Akers, Carlee Pack and Arianne Milton. The juniors are Halle Keene, Chloe Harry and Hanna Justice. The sophomore members are: Anna Holstein; Jaylen Gillman; Chloe Smith; Jenna Tomblin; Kenna Ooten and Ana Adkins. The two freshmen members are Madison Thompson and Te’Lyn Napier.
Man’s roster is comprised of: Jada Jude; Kaili McCoy; Keeley Duncan; Allison Hicks; Whitney Caserta; Maggie White; Emma Maynard; Emily Gillispie; Chloe Dunnigan; Lexeigh Vanover; Kirsten Ellis; Destiny Hoosier; Baylee Muncy; Hailey Wingler; and Jenna Rose.
Man is coached by Kim Keffer and assisted by Gretchen Donahue.