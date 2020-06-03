West Virginia University football is on its way back to campus, and the university announced Friday the process necessary for that to happen.
WVU will take a phased approach to bringing football players and staff back to campus for voluntary workouts. The first phase is a two-week period, June 8-22 for coaches and staff and June 15-29 for players.
Student-athletes have been away from their campuses since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Coaching staffs were eventually allowed to hold virtual meetings with their players during the week. The Big 12 announced recently that football players would be permitted to return June 15 for voluntary workouts.
“Phase 1 is the first step to getting Mountaineer football ready for the 2020 season,” WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said in a university release. “This two-week phased approach enables us to safely get our football staff and players back to campus and will provide the guidance for the return of other student-athletes starting in July.
“I want to thank our medical team and department staff who worked endless hours in putting together a plan that puts the safety of our football student-athletes, staff and University first.”
In this first phase, both groups will be tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours prior to their return to campus. Their test results must be negative before they’re allowed to return to the WVU football facilities. Both groups also will follow current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of the virus.
Among the health safety protocols that will be in place for football’s return are putting limited personnel in the facilities at all times, requiring face coverings to be worn in all common areas and daily symptom screenings and temperature checks for all players and staff.
Weight room equipment will be moved outdoors and properly distanced. The equipment will be sanitized after each use and teams will still conduct virtual meetings. There also are protocols in place for the quarantine and treatment of any player or staff member that would test positive for COVID-19.
The Big 12 lifted restrictions for additional sports to return to campus in July. Their return also will be subject to state and university guidelines.