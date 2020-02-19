JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --The West Virginia University baseball team took down Jacksonville, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at John Sessions Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, earning the season-opening series win over the Dolphins.
Junior infielder Tyler Doanes drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning, before the Mountaineer bullpen closed the door in the one-run victory. Freshman left-handed pitcher Jake Carr notched the win in his collegiate debut, while redshirt senior outfielder/right-handed pitcher Braden Zarbnisky tallied his second save of the weekend.
"It's hard to win college baseball games on the road," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "We came down here and won two out of three against a team that's going to win a lot of games this year. Those guys can really pitch."
Carr, one of seven players to make their WVU debuts in the series, tossed 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on three hits. He struck out one and walked one on 61 pitches.
The Mountaineer bullpen also proved to be effective, as redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Dillon Meadows, sophomore right-handed pitcher Zach Ottinger and Zarbnisky combined to pitch four scoreless, allowing no hits and striking out a pair.
WVU (2-1) finished with two runs on seven hits, while the Dolphins (1-2) recorded one run on three hits.
WVU fell to Jacksonville, 4-3, on Saturday.
In the second game of the two squads’ season-opening, three-game series, the Mountaineers held a 3-2 lead in the eighth before allowing three Dolphin runs in the bottom half of the inning, which proved to be the difference.
After a run-producing double, JU hit a two-run home run to grab the one-run lead. From there, the hosts turned WVU away in the ninth to even up the series at a game apiece.
Sophomore infielder/outfielder Austin Davis led the Mountaineers with three hits, two RBIs and two stolen bases, while freshman outfielder Victor Scott went 2-for-4 with a pair of triples and two runs scored.
Junior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf tossed seven shutout innings, while redshirt senior outfielder/right-handed pitcher Braden Zarbnisky tallied a two-run single and earned the save in the Mountaineers’ 3-0, season-opening win over Jacksonville on Friday night.
Wolf allowed no runs on just one hit, striking out eight on 97 pitches and earning the victory to improve to 1-0. The Gahanna, Ohio, native retired 18 straight Dolphins at one point during the dominant outing on the mound.
Zarbnisky, meanwhile, went 2-for-5 at the plate and got WVU on the board with a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning. Later, he put the finishing touches on the win by coming on in the ninth to work his way out of a two-on, one-out jam.
Next up, the Mountaineers return to Morgantown for their 2020 home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 18, against Canisius. First pitch at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 2 p.m. ET. The game marks the earliest home opener in program history.
FLORIDA SWEEPS MARSHALL: The No. 4 (D1Baseball.com poll)/No. 10 (USA Today Coaches poll) Florida Gators completed a season-opening sweep over Marshall, 15-8, Sunday afternoon in front of 3,903 fans at Alfred A. McKethan Stadium.
The Thundering Herd dropped to 0-3 in the young season.
The Marshall offense came alive Sunday and jumped out to a fast start, scoring five runs in the opening two innings. Junior Jordon Billups put Marshall on the board early with his first inning two RBI double to score junior Geordon Blanton, who led off the game with a single on the first pitch, and ZachInskeep.
The Gators blanked Marshall 10-0 on Saturday and fell 9-2 to Florida on Friday in the season opener.
The Herd will travel to play in the Hughes Bros. Challenge next weekend in Wilmington, North Carolina against Butler, Bowling Green, and UNC Wilmington.
Marshall will face Butler to begin the tournament at noon on Friday, February 21.