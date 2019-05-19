HD Media
MORGANTOWN - Junior right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah of the No. 17 West Virginia University baseball team has been named one of 26 semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) announced on Thursday.
Manoah is the first player in program history to be named a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist. The annual award is given to the top player in college baseball.
The finalists will be announced on June 6, and the winner named on June 14.
The NCBWA accolade is the latest in a long list of awards for the Miami native, who is having one of the most dominating seasons in program history.
Yesterday, Manoah was named Golden Spikes Award semifinalist by USA Baseball and a National Pitcher of the Year semifinalist by the College Baseball Foundation.
The NCBWA Pitcher of the Month for April, and a two-time NCBWA National Pitcher of the Week, Manoah is the first pitcher in Big 12 history to be named Pitcher of the Week three consecutive weeks and the fourth player in conference history to earn four Pitcher of the Week accolades in the same season. He also is the first player to ever earn the Golden Spikes Award/D1Baseball.com Performance of the Week award three consecutive weeks.
Manoah is the only player in Big 12 history since at least 2003 to have struck out 15 batters in a complete-game shutout in back-to-back weeks.
Entering this weekend's action, Manoah ranks No. 6 nationally in strikeouts (121), No. 13 in the country in WHIP (0.89), No. 23 in ERA (1.89), No. 24 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.86), No. 29 in complete games (2), No. 30 in strikeouts per nine innings (12.01) and No. 31 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.50).
He also is second in the Big 12 with seven victories and has 10 quality starts in 13 starts this season.
In the West Virginia record books, Manoah has 121 strikeouts on the season, second-most in program history and two shy of tying John Radosevich's record of 123, set in 1964. His 5.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio is third, his two shutouts is sixth and his 12.01 strikeouts per nine innings is eighth-best in team history.
Additionally, Manoah's 10.15 strikeouts per nine innings in his career is No. 4 in the WVU record books, while his 2.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio is No. 8 and his ERA (2.79) and strikeouts (226) are both tied for 10th.
WVU 10, GEORGE WASHINGTON 1: Three records were broken as the No. 17 West Virginia University baseball team beat George Washington, 10-1, in the opening game of the final regular-season series on Thursday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Junior right-handed starter Alek Manoah broke the single-season strikeout record, with 125, while senior right fielder Darius Hill set the career doubles record, with his 74th.
With four strikeouts, Manoah eclipsed John Radosevich's record of 123, set in 1964, while Hill entered the game tied with Jedd Gyorko, who had 73 doubles from 2008-10. Hill also set the WVU record for career at-bats, with 910, and broke a tie for first with Tyler Kuhn, who had 906 from 2005-08.
"What are the chances (three) career records that have been held for so long go down on the same night," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "The stars had to line up a little bit on that one. I'm super proud of those guys; they make it fun to coach. What they've given to this program in their careers here, people have no idea what goes into being a student-athlete in our program with all the nutrition we throw at them, the sleep that we throw at them, the academics that we throw at them. We're only allowed to be out here 20 hours per week, but if you want to be a championship-type player, you don't get the opportunity to take a day off. When you're not on the field, you still have to act like a champion, and A.K. (Alek Manoah) and Darius across the board are as good as anybody I've ever had as far as being committed to our program, the culture, doing the right thing on the field, off the field. There couldn't be two more deserving guys to break career records."
Manoah and Hill's performances helped the Mountaineers (33-18) win their third consecutive game and sixth of their last seven. Highlighted by a seven-run third inning, the WVU offense scored its 10 runs on 14 hits, while Manoah and four relievers held the Colonials (30-23) to a run on eight hits.
Hill led the team with three hits and two runs scored and added an RBI. Ten Mountaineers had at least one hit, nine scored a run and eight had one or more RBIs in the victory.
"Every coach in the history of college baseball says they want to be playing their best baseball at the end of the season, and I really think we are," Mazey added. "Every guy in the lineup is really starting to get some hits. That's just huge when you turn the lineup over. Everybody is starting to hit pretty well right now, which is a really good feeling."
Manoah earned the victory, his team-high-tying eighth of the season to improve to 8-3. On a pitch count that saw him exit the game after 56 pitches, he struck out four and allowed a run on four hits.
He left the Monongalia County Ballpark mound to a standing ovation after 3.2 innings.