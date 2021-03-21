MORGANTOWN – The West Virginia University baseball team dropped a 9-6 ballgame to Coastal Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.
In the rubber match of the three-game weekend series in Morgantown, the Mountaineers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning but were unable to produce a late rally. WVU finished with six runs on nine hits with an error, while Coastal tallied nine runs on five hits with an error.
WVU led, 4-1, at one point, before a six-run fifth by the Chanticleers shifted the contest. CCU’s Keaton Hopwood earned the win, while freshman right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed took the loss for West Virginia.
“Today’s game got away because we didn’t handle the ball,” WVU assistant coach Steve Sabins said. “I told the team that we went 3-2 on the week and kind of stole a game on Saturday but gave away a game today. So, it probably ended up exactly where we were supposed to be.
“We appear to have a lot of talent on our team, and we were healthy today for the first time (in weeks), so that’s pretty exciting to see the arms and what the lineup might look like moving forward.”
Coastal Carolina (12-6) played from in front early again on Sunday, scoring a run in the top of the first off junior left-handed pitcher Adam Tulloch. From there, WVU (8-7) quickly grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second with senior infielder Tyler Doanes’ two-run double to left center.
Then, in the fourth, fifth-year senior infielder Kevin Brophy smashed a two-run homer to right, extending West Virginia’s lead to 4-1. The long ball marked the Randolph, New Jersey, native’s fourth of the year.
Coastal’s big inning came in the fifth when the visitors plated six runs to take a 7-4 lead. The Chanticleers took advantage of a Mountaineer throwing error, before tallying a sacrifice fly, two-run single, RBI triple and an RBI single to close out the frame.
In the seventh, CCU added two more runs, stretching its lead to five at 9-4.
Later, WVU attempted to set up a big comeback, scoring a run in the eighth off a fielder’s choice, before grabbing another run in the ninth, thanks to fifth-year senior first baseman/outfielder Hudson Byorick’s RBI single up the middle, which followed a triple off the bat of sophomore outfielder Victor Scott from earlier in the inning.
West Virginia ended up loading the bases in the frame and brought the winning run to the plate with two outs. Moments later, however, Coastal was able to close the game with a strikeout.
Freshman infielder Mikey Kluska finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored in the setback, while Doanes tallied three RBI. Byorick went 2-for-3, while Brophy’s home run netted him two RBI on the day.
On the mound, Tulloch threw seven strikeouts in three innings of work, allowing a run on no hits. A total of six Mountaineer relievers entered Sunday’s affair, including sophomore right-hander Tim Wynia, who retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth.
Following the weekend, WVU now trails Coastal Carolina in the all-time series, 12-5. Of note, the three-game set marked CCU’s first-ever appearance in Morgantown.
Next up, the Mountaineers return to action with a trip to Marshall on Tuesday, March 23, in Huntington. First pitch of the in-state clash is set for 3 p.m. ET.
WVU 5, COASTAL CAROLINA 4: The West Virginia University baseball team trailed by as many as four runs before scoring five unanswered to claim a 5-4 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Down, 4-0, the Mountaineers plated a run in the fourth and fifth and three in the seventh to earn the come-from-behind victory. WVU finished with five runs on seven hits with two errors, while CCU tallied four runs on eight hits with two errors.
Freshman utility/right-handed pitcher Ben Abernathy earned the win on the mound, the first of his career, leading the way in a dominant effort by the WVU bullpen. The Mountaineers held the Chanticleers hitless for the final five innings of the game to aid in the comeback bid. Junior right-handed pitcher Madison Jeffrey finished the job, earning his second save of the campaign.
Coastal’s Teddy Sharkey took the loss.
COASTAL CAROLINA 5, WVU 2: The West Virginia University baseball team surrendered four runs in the fourth inning as it dropped a 5-2 decision to Coastal Carolina Friday evening at Mon County Ballpark in Morgantown.
The loss snaps the Mountaineers’ three-game win streak and drops WVU to 7-6 on the season.
Reid VanScoter earned the win for Coastal Carolina, allowing just one run on four hits and striking out five in five innings.
The Chanticleers (11-5) collected nine hits and had five batters each tally an RBI.
Paul McIntosh went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the West Virginia.
WVU starter Jackson Wolf took the loss, allowing four runs, two of them earned, on five hits and striking out six against three walks in 32/3 innings.
WVU 4, MOREHEAD STATE 2: The West Virginia University baseball team earned a 4-2 win over Morehead State on Wednesday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The victory completed a two-game sweep of the Eagles, and it marked the Mountaineers’ third straight win. What’s more, WVU extended its streak of consecutive midweek, nonconference, home victories to 15, dating back to April 3, 2017.
WVU finished with four runs on six hits with no errors, while Morehead State tallied two runs on six hits with two errors. Freshman right-handed pitcher Tyler Chadwick earned his first career win on the mound, while junior right-hander Madison Jeffrey was credited with the save. Morehead State’s Cory Conway took the loss.
“The guys have worked extremely hard and had a plan,” WVU assistant coach Steve Sabins said. “Some of the performances we saw over the last two days don’t happen without work on the front end. The guys had a good plan, they executed it, and it felt like the freest our players have played, so that was really nice to see.”
Freshman right-hander Carlson Reed made his first career start for the Mountaineers (7-5) on Wednesday, tossing three scoreless innings in a no decision. The Marietta, Georgia, native allowed just two hits and struck out a pair.
Morehead State (7-9) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth with an RBI double off Chadwick. But in the bottom half, WVU struck for three runs to take a lead it would never relinquish.
First, senior catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh tallied a sacrifice fly to tie the game, before sophomore outfielder Victor Scott smashed a two-run homer to right to make it 3-1.
From there, MSU scored again in the sixth when WVU walked in a run, cutting the host’s lead to just one. However, sophomore right-hander Skylar Gonzalez was able to limit the damage, registering an inning-ending strikeout with the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the eighth, McIntosh grabbed an insurance run for his squad with a towering blast that hit the top of the scoreboard in left-center to make it a two-run game again. McIntosh finished 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Jeffrey made it look easy in the ninth, striking out the side to complete the sweep for the Mountaineers. The save was the first for the Barboursville, West Virginia, native this season.
Along with McIntosh, freshman infielder Mikey Kluska finished 3-for-4 to lead West Virginia offensively. On the mound, redshirt sophomore right-hander Noah Short pitched 1.2 innings, while redshirt sophomore righty Daniel Ouderkirk was dominant in 1.1, hitless innings to help the cause.
With the win, WVU improved to 13-6 all-time against the Eagles.
Next up, the Mountaineers continue their March homestand with a three-game, weekend series against Coastal Carolina from March 19-21, at Monongalia County Ballpark. Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, while Saturday and Sunday’s matchups are slated for 3 p.m., and 12 p.m., respectively.
WVU 7, MOREHEAD STATE 1: The West Virginia University baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to set the tone in Tuesday’s 7-1 win over Morehead State at Monongalia County Ballpark.
WVU used the big inning to build a cushion and relied on strong pitching performances to help lock up its first midweek victory of the season. The Mountaineers finished with seven runs on eight hits with no errors, while the Eagles tallied one run on four hits with no errors.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton earned the win in his first career start, improving his record to 2-0 on the year. MSU’s Will Lozinak took the loss. With the win, WVU extended its streak to 15 consecutive midweek, nonconference home wins, dating back to April 3, 2017.
After Hampton retired the first nine batters he faced, the Mountaineers (6-5) were able to get him a lead in the third. First, freshman infielder Mikey Kluska smacked a three-run triple into the right-field corner, giving the hosts a 3-0 advantage.
From there, sophomore outfielder Victor Scott brought home Kluska on an RBI single, before sophomore infielder/outfielder Dominic Ragazzo followed suit, singling to left to score another run.
West Virginia led, 5-0, after three innings.
Morehead State (7-8) cut into the lead in the top of the fourth with a solo home run, the first hit Hampton allowed on the day. From there, though, the De Pere, Wisconsin, native remained effective, finishing with four strikeouts and just two hits allowed in four innings of work.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Tyler Strechay also found success on the mound for WVU, entering out of the bullpen with the five-run lead. Strechay didn’t allow a run in three innings of work, yielding just two hits with four strikeouts.
Sophomore right-hander Tim Wynia and freshman righty Ben Abernathy, who began the game playing second base, also pitched an inning of relief in the win.
In the eighth, WVU added to its lead with two more runs. First, senior catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh scored on a wild pitch, moments before Scott tallied his second RBI of the day with a single to right. The Powder Springs, Georgia, native finished 2-for-4 on the day with a double, stolen base, two RBIs and a run scored.
Additionally, McIntosh went 2-for-3 with two runs, while fifth-year senior first baseman/outfielder Hudson Byorick also tallied two hits and two runs on the day.