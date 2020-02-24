Coastal Carolina scored 12 runs across the seventh and eighth innings Sunday afternoon to run away from the West Virginia University baseball team and win 14-2.
WVU (5-3) watched the Chanticleers score four runs in the seventh and add another eight in the eighth as the Mountaineers used nine pitchers Sunday afternoon.
“We’re still trying to figure it out; we’re not going to panic by any means,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “It’s a long season, and we know we’re going to get better as the season goes – there’s never been a season where we haven’t done that.”
The Mountaineers were down just 2-1 in the seventh and led the game 1-0 early, socring in the top of the first when Paul Mcintosh singled in Braden Zarbnisky.
Starter Tyler Strechay took the loss for WVU, allowing two runs, one earned, while allowing five hits and striking out one over 2 1/3 innings.
It was WVU's second game of the day, as the Mountaineers also fell to Illinois 2-1. WVU next plays Virginia Commonwealth on Friday in Richmond, Virginia.
WVU 7, KENNESAW STATE 1: The West Virginia University baseball team used a four-run first inning to put away Kennesaw State 7-1 Friday afternoon at Pelican Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The Mountaineers improved to 4-1 on the season.
Jackson Wolfe tossed seven solid innings to get the win for WVU, allowing just one run on six hits and striking out eight against two walks.
Offensively, Vince Ippoliti drove in two runs, Austin Davis went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Paul McIntosh drove in one run on two hits for West Virginia.
Malik Spratling knocked in the lone run for Kennesaw (3-2).
WVU 15, CANISIUS 8: The West Virginia University baseball team collected 15 runs on 17 hits in a 15-8 win over Canisius on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Monongalia County Ballpark in the team’s 2020 home opener.
Seven Mountaineers registered an RBI in the squad’s home-opening triumph, while five recorded multiple hits. WVU scored runs in five innings, including six in the bottom of the sixth.
Freshman catcher/infielder Matt McCormick led the way, going 4-of-6 with a towering home run and three RBIs, while redshirt senior outfielder Braden Zarbnisky finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs.
Additionally, sophomore infielder/outfielder Austin Davis tallied three hits, including a triple, for WVU, while senior infielder Kevin Brophy and junior infielder Tyler Doanes each had two.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Tim Wynia earned the win in his WVU debut. The Plano, Texas, native came out of the bullpen to collect two strikeouts in the top of the fifth.
MARSHALL SPLITS ON SUNDAY: The Marshall Thundering Herd baseball split the final day of the Hughes Bros. Challenge hosted by UNCW at Brooks Field.
The team began the day with a 7-6 come-from-behind win over Bowling Green, then fell to the hosts UNCW 8-6 to close the afternoon.
Marshall is 1-6 for the season.
Marshall fell behind 5-1 in the third inning to the Falcons and trailed until the team put up a five-run bottom of the fifth inning.
The Herd knocked four straight hits (Peter Hutzal single, Zach Edwards single, Zach Inskeep single scoring Hutzal, Jordon Billups double scoring Edwards). Brady Garrison’s 2 RBI single scored Inskeep and Billups to take the lead, 6-5, and Geordon Blanton hit a RBI sac fly which would score Sam Linscott and ultimately prove to be the winning run.
Freshman Cody Sharp (1-0) earned the win on the mound with 3.1 scoreless innings in relief. He allowed 2 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 4. He put out a threat when he entered in the third inning, striking out a pair of batters with runners in scoring position as well getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.
Senior Michael Guerrero earned his first save of the season, a 2-inning save, entering with runners on 1st and 2nd and no outs in the eighth. After allowing a bunt single, Guerrero would force a RBI ground out and then induce an inning-ending double play with the tying run at 3rd base.
He pitched a hitless and scoreless 9th for the win.
On offense, Inskeep led the way going 2-for-3 with 3 RBI, and Billups went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
The Thundering Herd fell into an early hole again in the second game. The Seahawks jumped out to a 7-0 lead, scoring six runs in the third inning, all with two outs.
Marshall bounced back and cut it to a 1-run game by the sixth inning, scoring three runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
The fifth began with a Ryan Leitch single followed by junior Jaren Lovely’s first career home run, a shot to right field, to cut the game to 7-2. Marshall would add another run in the frame on Inskeep’s fourth RBI of the day, scoring Edwards.
Blanton added his second RBI of the day on a sixth inning single scoring Linscott, followed by a Hutzal RBI to score Lovely. Edwards’ sac fly on the next pitch scored Blanton for the final RBI of the day.
The Seahawks responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning, and the Herd never mustered another offensive threat in the final three frames.
Sophomore Ryan Capuano (0-1) suffered the loss in the start, going 2.2 innings allowed 3 earned runs on 5 hits. He had issues with command, walking 5 batters for his second straight outing.
Lovely in the nine hole led the way going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI on his home run. Blanton and Hutzal each went 2-for-5 with one RBI.
Marshall begins its home slate this Friday at the Kennedy Center against Canisius. The Herd and the Griffins will play four games with the first set for 2 p.m. on Friday, February 28.
UNCW 8, MARSHALL 1: Marshall baseball fell to host UNCW 8-1 on Saturday afternoon in the Hughes Bros. Challenge at Brooks Field in Wilmington, North Carolina.
The Thundering Herd dropped to 0-5 with the loss. It is the program’s worst start since 2005 when the team began the season 0-6.
Scoreless until the 4th inning, the Seahawks struck for three runs in the 4th and 5th innings, and added two runs in the 6th to do all of its offensive damage.
Sophomore Brady Choban (0-2) mirrored his first start a week ago at Florida. He went 4.0 innings, allowing 3 earned runs as he did last time out. It was his fourth and final inning, like a week ago, where he struggled with command. He walked a total of five batters Saturday.
Offensively, junior designated hitter Brady Garrison led the way from the ninth spot in the batting order. He went 2-for-3 with the lone RBI for Marshall, scoring Sam Linscott.
Junior reliever John Cheatwood pitched 3.2 innings in relief, crucial for the bullpen in the second of four games this weekend.
BOWLING GREEN 5, MARSHALL 3: Bowling Green plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Marshall baseball team, 5-3, Friday at Brookes Field in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Herd starter Wade Martin suffered the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out eight against two walks in four innings.
Zach Inskeep went 1 for 3 with a home run while Sam Linscott and Ryan Leitch each drove in a run for Marshall (0-4). Also for the Herd, Geordon Blanton went 2 for 3 with two doubles.
Dylan Dohanos, Kyle Gurney, and Ryan Johnston each had an RBI for BG (1-3).
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: 'The Marshall softball team split on Saturday, at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey Memorial Tournament. The Thundering Herd defeated East Tennessee State 9-1 in six innings in game one, and then fell to Kennesaw State 10-6 in the nightcap.
Marshall (7-4) scored four runs in the fourth and again in the sixth to end its game with the Buccaneers in the sixth inning.
Freshman Ashley Blessin had the start and pitched into the fifth to earn the win, her second of the year. Senior Kailee Williamson finished the final 1.2 innings and did not allow a run to cross the plate.
Junior Saige Pye led the Thundering Herd at the plage going 3-for-3 and scored twice. Haleigh Christopher collected two hits and drove in four runs with a grand slam. Blakely Burch finished with three RBI.
In its second game, Marshall and Kennesaw State went back-and-forth until the Owls piled on six combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take the game.
Harrell finished the game with two hits and two RBI. Christopher went 2-of-4 at the plate with three RBI and her second home run of the season.
* Blakely Burch hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to help the Herd to a 5-4 win over East Tennessee State Friday in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The Bucs took an early 2-0 lead, but Marshall plated a run in the fourth and a run in the seventh to force extra innings. ETSU managed to push two across in the top of the eighth, but the Herd’s Mya Stevenson and Rachel Rousseau each drove in a run to knot the game at 4, and Burch singled to center field to notch the victory.
Herd starter Laney Jones allowed four runs on nine hits and striking out eight against four walks in seven innings. Reliever Ashley Blessin retired all three batters she faced in the eighth to get the win.
Sierra Huerta, Burch and Stevenson each finished 2 for 4 with an RBI for Marshall (6-3).