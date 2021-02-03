MORGANTOWN – The West Virginia University baseball team was placed at No. 21 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason Poll, the organization announced on Tuesday evening.
In the poll’s ranking of the nation’s top-35 programs entering the 2021 season, the Mountaineers were one of six Big 12 schools included on the list. Along with WVU, Texas Tech sits at No. 4, while Texas was placed at No. 9. TCU ranks No. 11, while Oklahoma was listed at No. 22 and Oklahoma State at No. 26.
No. 1 Florida topped the list, ahead of No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Vanderbilt. Texas Tech and Ole Miss rounded out the top five. Louisville was placed at No. 6, while No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 8 Arkansas, Texas and No. 10 Miami completed the top 10.
WVU has now been featured in the NCBWA preseason poll for two consecutive years and three of the last four seasons. The 2021 poll voters consist of 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from across the nation. After the preseason listing, the remaining polls will feature a national top 30, beginning with the Feb. 22 poll.
The Mountaineers are coming off a COVID-19-shortened, 11-5 season in 2020, marking the club's best 16-game start since 2009. West Virginia is set to welcome 25 returners back to the squad this spring, including junior infielder Tyler Doanes, junior catcher/designated hitter Paul McIntosh and junior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf, who were all named Preseason All-Big 12 selections last week.
The preseason ranking marks the second for WVU leading into the new campaign. The Mountaineers were placed at No. 14 in the D1Baseball.com Preseason Top 25, which was released on Jan. 18.