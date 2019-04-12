HD Media
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Another early lead and strong performance by a starting pitcher propelled the West Virginia University baseball team to an 8-1 victory at Maryland on Wednesday afternoon at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium in College Park, Maryland.
For the fourth consecutive game and the 24th time this season, the Mountaineers (20-12) scored first and took a 4-0 lead in the first inning. It marked the fifth time in the last seven games, and the 17th time this year, that WVU scored in the first.
Meanwhile a WVU starter went at least five innings for the eighth consecutive game, as junior left-hander Nick Snyder notched his team-leading fifth win of the season and held the Terrapins (16-16) to one run on three hits with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings. Snyder improved to 5-1 on the season as West Virginia has won all seven of his starts.
"Snyder was Snyder, he was really good again, and he's given us a really good chance to win every game in the middle of the week," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "If you're going to have a great season, you have to win these midweek games. This isn't really an easy place to win, come on the road and beat a Power 5 team in their own yard, so that's a really good win for us."
Ahead of a weekend series against No. 11 Texas Tech from April 12-14 at Monongalia County Ballpark, West Virginia has won six of its last seven games. WVU has won four in a row and five of the last six games in the series against Maryland.
WVU held UMD to one run on five hits. Five relievers followed Snyder and gave up two hits with six strikeouts and two walks in the final 4.0 innings.
Offensively, the Mountaineers scored their eight runs on eight hits with the help of 12 walks. West Virginia's offense included runs on a passed ball, a bases-loaded hit batter and a bases-loaded walk.
Sophomore designated hitter Paul McIntosh had two hits, an RBI and a walk. Sophomore second baseman Tyler Doanes and senior pinch hitter Andrew Zitel each homered, as Doanes' home run led off the fifth and Zitel's was a two-run shot in the eighth.
The Mountaineers continue Big 12 play against No. 11 Texas Tech from April 12-14 at Monongalia County Ballpark. The series begins on Friday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET, while Saturday's first pitch is set for 4 p.m. The series finale is on Sunday, at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at WVUGAME.com, by calling 800-WVU GAME, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum or on game day at Monongalia County Ballpark.